MWX partners with SMESCO and Ministry of SMEs to provide Indonesian SMEs with ready to use AI solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark move for Indonesia’s digital economy, MediaWave, a pioneer in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with over 15 years of experience, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMESCO Indonesia to provide Indonesian SMEs with ready to use AI solutions by MWX, the world’s first AI marketplace platform designed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The agreement underscores a shared mission: empowering Indonesia’s 64 million SMEs to overcome technological barriers and compete globally.

Bridging the Digital Divide for SMEs

SMEs form the backbone of Indonesia’s economy, contributing over 60% to GDP and employing the majority of the workforce. Yet, they continue to face persistent hurdles from limited digital literacy and resource constraints to the high cost of technology adoption.

AI has been proven to deliver results that are 2–5 times faster and more cost-effective, but adoption among SMEs remains strikingly low. MWX aims to change this equation by democratizing access to AI through a single, integrated platform that is as simple to use as it is powerful.

MWX: AI Made Practical and Accessible

MWX is designed as a business-ready AI marketplace that connects SMEs to solutions that directly address their pain points. These include:

Digital marketing & sales automation to attract and convert customers

Human resource management for recruitment and workforce optimization

Automated financial reporting to streamline compliance and decision-making

Business data analytics to uncover growth opportunities

Unlike abstract AI frameworks, MWX emphasizes plug-and-play usability and integrates seamlessly with existing workflows. The platform also supports familiar payment methods QRIS, bank transfers, and e-wallets ensuring accessibility for businesses across Indonesia’s diverse regions.

National Impact and Economic Ambitions

In its first phase, the collaboration targets onboarding 100,000 SMEs with a free trial of MWX, a move expected to accelerate digital transformation at scale and reduce the technology gap between urban and rural businesses.

The initiative aligns with the government’s digital inclusion agenda, which seeks to digitize 30 million SMEs by 2024 and strengthen Indonesia’s economic resilience in the global marketplace.

Leaders Speak

MWX CEO, Yose Rizal stated:

“We believe technology should be accessible to everyone, especially SMEs — the backbone of Indonesia’s economy. Through MWX and this strategic partnership with SMESCO, our goal is to deliver AI solutions that are simple, practical, and impactful, enabling SMEs to scale up and compete globally.”

President Director of SMESCO, Doddy Akhamadsyah Matondang added:

“This collaboration is a tangible step in supporting the national agenda to digitize 30 million SMEs. With MWX, SMEs across Indonesia — whether in major cities or remote regions — can access the same technology to strengthen competitiveness and expand their markets.”

M. Riza Damanik, Ph. D., IPU . Deputy Minister for Micro Business from the Ministry of SME echoed the sentiment:

“Digital transformation for SMEs is the key to Indonesia’s future economy. The launch of MWX, developed by local innovators, marks an important milestone in helping SMEs scale up and thrive.”

About the Partners

MediaWave was Founded in 2010, MediaWave pioneered social media listening in Indonesia. With over a decade of expertise in analytics, digital marketing, and big data, MediaWave has evolved into a leader in AI innovation, culminating in the launch of MWX.

SMESCO Indonesia is an institution under the Ministry of SMEs Republic of Indonesia, SMESCO is dedicated to advancing Indonesian SMEs through digital transformation, market promotion, and capacity building to improve competitiveness.

Why This Matters

The MWX-SMESCO partnership signals Indonesia’s rising ambition to transform its SME ecosystem into a digitally empowered growth engine. By placing world-class AI within reach of every entrepreneur, this initiative could reshape the competitive landscape, not just locally, but across Southeast Asia.