U.S. Customs and Border Protection Selects Altana's AI-Powered Product Passports to Drive Next-Generation Supply Chain Traceability, Trusted Trade

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altana, the world’s only product network connecting businesses and governments on a shared platform for global trade, today announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has chosen the company’s AI-powered Product Passports to improve enforcement efficiency and streamline the shipment of goods into the U.S. by enhancing supply chain visibility, traceability, and collaboration.

This partnership, facilitated through CBP’s Global Business Identifier (GBI) Program, enables companies to securely track their products' supply chains from the raw materials to the final product and share this information with CBP before manufacturing or arrival at the U.S. border. This allows CBP to review and approve Altana Product Passports and work with importers to resolve any issues before the goods formally enter customs. After that, future shipments of those goods can reference the Altana Product Passport ID in their customs filings, showing they have already been validated, similar to the Global Entry program, but for products. The system leads to faster customs clearance and fewer delays for trusted traders, while also helping CBP more effectively focus its enforcement efforts.

"Altana is proud to pioneer a system that meets the demands of the new trade environment,” said Altana CEO and co-founder, Evan Smith. “A recent wave of regulations and tariffs now requires CBP to enforce U.S. laws across entire global supply chains — tracking goods all the way back to the raw materials. With Altana Product Passports, importers can now map and follow their supply chains, determine their tariffs, and easily demonstrate compliance with CBP. The U.S. government benefits by receiving detailed supply chain information before customs filings, and can conduct continuous compliance monitoring of global supply networks with AI.”

According to a notice by CBP on the Federal Register, Altana's partnership with the Global Business Identifier program enables participants “to better secure their supply chains by assisting the trade industry with authenticating and verifying supply chain actors, helping companies to manage risk in their supply chains, and assisting with compliance with emerging requirements and mandates.”

Altana Product Passports are a shareable, digital record of a product's origin story — how it's sourced, manufactured, and moved — from raw materials to finished products. Companies use Altana Product Passports to easily share information with their partners across the supply chain. By providing Product Passports to CBP, importers can now prove compliance with a clear view of their supply chain, helping their goods clear customs faster.

Altana Product Passports yield major efficiencies and cost savings for businesses and U.S. taxpayers, all while bolstering national security by providing CBP with a clear, verifiable view of global supply chains. Leading companies, manufacturers, and logistics providers — including BASF, L.L. Bean, and Maersk — are now sharing Product Passports and working with CBP on the Altana network in service of more efficient and reliable cross-border trade.

Altana and CBP are soliciting additional participants in the ongoing GBI Program, including importers of record and licensed customs brokers. To learn more and request an invitation to the program, visit altana.ai/CBP.

About Altana

Altana is the network for trusted trade, empowering a new era of global commerce by uniting businesses and governments on a trusted, AI-powered platform to build a safer, more resilient supply chain. The United States and allied governments use Altana’s product network to enforce tariffs and manage their borders. Five of the world’s 10 largest logistics providers use Altana to efficiently manage cross-border trade, and 140 million buyer-supplier connections are managed on the network. To learn more, visit altana.ai.