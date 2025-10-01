Coronis Health Partners with Sigma to Transform Revenue Cycle Analytics with Timely Insights and Smarter Decision-Making

JACKSON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coronis Health, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, announced that it will be embedding Sigma, a cloud-native analytics platform built for instant insights, in its RCM today. By adopting Sigma for data visualization, exploration and decision support across its RCM operations, Coronis Health is modernizing how teams securely access and act on data—delivering faster insights, smarter decisions and stronger financial performance for healthcare providers nationwide.

By adopting Sigma, Coronis Health will have the capability to:

Provide healthcare providers with up-to-date visibility into financial and operational performance metrics across specialties.

Replace static reports with live, governed data exploration, enabling teams to spot issues early and take action proactively.

Equip staff and clients with enterprise-grade analytics that pair advanced visualization with Coronis Health’s deep RCM expertise.

“At Coronis Health, we’re focused on modernizing revenue cycle operations through scalable, practical technology that improves performance and transparency,” said Doug Marcey, Chief Technology Officer at Coronis Health. “Leveraging Sigma’s capabilities advances that goal by giving our teams and clients instant, self-service access to the data they need to make faster, smarter decisions—ultimately driving better outcomes for providers and their patients.”

Sigma’s cloud-native platform provides a single, governed environment where business users, analysts, and technology teams can explore live data—no extracts, no outdated dashboards and no bottlenecks. The agility using Sigma provides will reinforce Coronis Health’s commitment to investing in modern, scalable data infrastructure that keeps pace with the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.

Added Marcey: “Healthcare providers can’t afford to wait days or weeks for answers locked in legacy reports. Partnering with Sigma allows us to deliver insights at the speed of business, so our clients can make smarter decisions and drive stronger financial outcomes.”

“Coronis Health brings together deep RCM expertise and a clear commitment to technology innovation,” said Gurpal Singh, Regional Vice President of Strategic Sales at Sigma. “By moving away from static tools that force teams into spreadsheets, Coronis can now deliver governed, live insights at scale, embedding Sigma directly into the client experience. Together, we’re raising the bar for how revenue cycle data drives performance in healthcare.”

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions company, empowering healthcare organizations to transform financial performance through expert guidance, innovative technology, and proven results. Serving providers across hospitals, health systems, physician specialties, and emergency services nationwide, our team of former providers and seasoned RCM experts navigates the complexities of billing, coding, and reimbursement with confidence. We believe in true partnerships and design tailored, scalable solutions that support financial health and long-term success, enabling providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at coronishealth.com.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to data apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating AI, apps, and analytics, visit Sigma.