Krumware and RapidFort Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Container Security Solutions with Near-Zero CVE Images

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidFort, the leader in end-to-end security for the global software supply chain, today announced a strategic partnership with Krumware, a leading platform engineering and cloud-native application development company, to provide enterprises with secure, optimized container workloads. By combining Krumware’s platform engineering expertise with RapidFort's container hardening technology and AI-powered software security platform, the two companies are addressing the critical security challenges enterprises face deploying containerized applications at scale.

According to the SecurityVulnerability.io database there have been 33,969 vulnerabilities published so far in 2025, a 21% YoY increase when compared to this time in 2024, highlighting common enterprise security challenges like image sprawl, vulnerability management, and upstream supply chain risk. These challenges only represent a portion of the issues modern enterprises face when securing and deploying containerized applications across their environments and underscore the urgency of adopting comprehensive software supply chain security solutions. With RapidFort's curated near-zero CVE Images, DevTime profiling, and RunTime protection, organizations can reduce up to 95% of vulnerabilities and shrink their attack surface by 90%. Complementing this, Krumware’s platform engineering expertise ensures quick, seamless integration and enterprise-wide adoption.

"Modern enterprises need more than just vulnerability scanning; they need proactive security that's built into their development lifecycle," said Colin Griffin, Founder & CEO of Krumware. "Our partnership with RapidFort enables us to deliver hardened, optimized container workloads that dramatically reduce security risk while accelerating time-to-market for our clients' applications."

The integrated solution combines:

RapidFort's Near-Zero CVE Images : Hardened container images based on trusted LTS Linux distributions like Ubuntu, RHEL, Debian, and Alpine, with no vendor lock-in to proprietary OS.

: Hardened container images based on trusted LTS Linux distributions like Ubuntu, RHEL, Debian, and Alpine, with no vendor lock-in to proprietary OS. Automated Attack Surface Reduction : Automatically secure unused components and shrink your software attack surface by 90% without burdening your development teams.

: Automatically secure unused components and shrink your software attack surface by 90% without burdening your development teams. Krumware's Implementation Expertise : Industry leading cloud-native application development, Kubernetes deployment strategies, and platform engineering practices.

: Industry leading cloud-native application development, Kubernetes deployment strategies, and platform engineering practices. Continuous Security Optimization: Runtime protection and DevTime profiling for ongoing security posture improvement.

"Container security can't be an afterthought in today's threat landscape," said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort. "Our partnership with Krumware ensures that enterprises not only have access to secure container images, but also the engineering expertise and implementation support needed to deploy and maintain truly secure container environments."

The partnership delivers immediate value by accelerating deployment timelines and strengthening enterprise security posture. Early implementations have shown up to 95% fewer vulnerabilities and deployment time improvements of 60% compared to traditional container security approaches. Enterprises also benefit from faster compliance with hardened NIST 800-70 images, FIPS 140-2 validation, and integrated CIS/STIG benchmarks, as well as lower infrastructure costs through smaller, more efficient containers.

The joint solution is immediately available to enterprise customers through both companies' professional services organizations.

For more information about the RapidFort platform, please visit: https://www.RapidFort.com/

About Krumware:

Krumware specializes in cloud-native software and platform engineering and provides services, software, and technical resources. By leading with developer advocacy and expertise developed through practice, Krumware helps companies build better software. For more information, visit: https://www.krum.io/.

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. Their innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.