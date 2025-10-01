Integrated DNA Technologies and Hamilton Partner to Automate Customizable NGS Workflows and Accelerate Biomarker Discovery

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To equip users with a complete next generation sequencing (NGS) solution from sample to answer, global genomics leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), together with Hamilton (Hamilton Company and Hamilton Bonaduz AG), a global leader in precision laboratory automation, are entering into a strategic partnership to automate comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) workflows across IDT’s wide range of customizable NGS research components and assay solutions, empowering labs with an efficient path to accelerate important genomic discoveries.

“At IDT, we believe that innovation happens when scientists have the freedom to design workflows that fit their research needs,” said IDT President Ajay Gannerkote. Share

IDT’s partnership with Hamilton marks a global agreement to develop automation scripts for xGen™ and Archer™ NGS products from IDT for use on Hamilton’s Microlab® STAR™ and NIMBUS® liquid handling platforms. This provides labs worldwide with market-differentiated capabilities from IDT’s diverse NGS portfolio to identify key biomarkers critical for cancer research and other genomic applications.

“At IDT, we believe that innovation happens when scientists have the freedom to design workflows that fit their research needs,” said IDT President Ajay Gannerkote. “By pairing IDT’s flexible NGS solutions with Hamilton’s automation expertise, we’re removing constraints that may arise from one-size-fits-all approaches so labs can consistently and reliably accelerate their discoveries with confidence, precision and speed, at whatever scale their work demands.”

“Hamilton is proud to partner with IDT to bring flexible, automation-ready NGS workflows to the global research community,” said Michael Mouradian, Hamilton Vice President of Scientific Strategy and Market Development. “By combining Hamilton’s precision engineering and trusted liquid handling platforms with IDT’s innovative assay solutions, we are enabling laboratories to achieve greater scalability, consistency, and efficiency in their genomic discoveries. The partnership reflects Hamilton’s commitment to empowering scientists with solutions that accelerate breakthroughs in research and beyond.”

This global agreement underscores IDT’s mission to provide modular, scalable solutions that adapt to evolving research demands, while Hamilton’s automation expertise ensures precision and consistency at every step. For researchers, this can result in less time spent on manual processes and more time generating actionable data, driving progress in cancer research and beyond. The partnership also bolsters IDT’s NGS sample-to-report assay offerings comprised of platform-agnostic solutions designed to fit all lab’s solid tumor and blood cancer research needs.

For more information on IDT’s broad NGS portfolio and capabilities, and for more partnership updates, click here.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions. Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada and Bonaduz, Switzerland and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. www.hamiltoncompany.com.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.