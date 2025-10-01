Mubadala Capital and Silver Rock Financial Close Strategic Partnership

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Silver Rock Financial LP today announced the closing of their previously disclosed strategic partnership agreement. The partnership, which was first announced on December 5, 2024, combines Silver Rock Financial’s deep corporate and structured credit expertise with Mubadala Capital’s global network, capital base, and long-term orientation.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mubadala Capital has acquired a 42% stake in Silver Rock Financial LP through a combination of cash and stock. Mubadala Capital will also commit over US$1 billion to Silver Rock vehicles over time, underscoring its confidence in the partnership and the firm’s differentiated credit strategies.

“Silver Rock Financial’s specialist credit capabilities, paired with Mubadala Capital’s global reach and permanent-capital mindset, create a powerful platform for the next phase of growth in credit markets,” said Hani Barhoush, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Capital. “Together we are positioned to originate and scale distinctive opportunities for our investors.”

“This marks a new chapter for Silver Rock Financial,” said Carl Meyer, CEO and CIO of Silver Rock Financial LP. “Mubadala Capital’s global scale and relationships allow us to strengthen and expand the opportunity set for our clients into new markets and transactions while continuing to execute with the discipline our clients expect.”

Both firms will continue to operate independently under their current leadership and governance structures. Silver Rock Financial will maintain autonomy over its day-to-day operations and investments, with Carl Meyer remaining CEO and CIO. To support collaboration and long-term alignment across the platform, representatives of the partners have joined the Advisory Board of Mubadala Capital.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises and administers for clients and limited partners over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships. A subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm.

Mubadala Capital's wholly owned businesses invest across multiple asset classes and geographies, including private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, and other alternative investments. Additionally, Mubadala Capital maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships in private wealth, credit, insurance and real estate, amongst other areas.

Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 professionals across 5 offices – Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio De Janeiro – and serves as a partner of choice to institutional and private investors seeking differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.

About Silver Rock Financial

Silver Rock Financial is a multibillion-dollar, credit-focused asset management firm with evergreen offerings, draw-down vehicles, co-investments, and a structured corporate credit CLO platform. Silver Rock Financial’s core experienced investment team has been in place for over 15 years with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Silver Rock Financial is a trusted corporate credit partner that can move nimbly and provide targeted financing solutions across capital structures, ranging from multi-asset credit, structured credit, shorter duration credit, and private credit.