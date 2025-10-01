EverDriven Partners with Google to Deliver Best-in-Class Navigation in Driver App

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Maps Platform to integrate Google Navigation into the EverDriven Driver App. This collaboration reinforces EverDriven’s commitment to modernize student transportation, elevating safety, consistency, and transparency across every ride, while marking a milestone in the company’s technology vision and growing integration with Google and Woolpert Digital Innovations.

Delivering Enhanced Visibility, Safety, and Efficiency

With Google Maps navigation integrated into the EverDriven Driver App, the benefits will extend across the entire transportation ecosystem:

For School Transportation Leaders: Greater safety and efficiency through a unified, secure platform to visualize the location of our drivers, deliver more accurate ETAs, and improve route oversight enabling districts to monitor routes more accurately and reduce disruptions.

Greater safety and efficiency through a unified, secure platform to visualize the location of our drivers, deliver more accurate ETAs, and improve route oversight enabling districts to monitor routes more accurately and reduce disruptions. For Families & Caregivers: More reliable and accurate student location information, increased certainty around pick-ups and drop-offs, and stronger trust in the use of Google Maps’ proven navigation technology.

More reliable and accurate student location information, increased certainty around pick-ups and drop-offs, and stronger trust in the use of Google Maps’ proven navigation technology. For Drivers: A familiar Google Maps interface built into the EverDriven App improves accuracy with dynamic re-routing, speed-limit compliance alerts, and a seamless in-app experience that keeps drivers focused on the road.

“Integrating Google Navigation directly into the EverDriven Driver App marks a major step forward in our mission to modernize student transportation and deliver on our technology vision,” said Mon-Chaio Lo, Chief Product & Technology Officer at EverDriven. “By bringing world-class navigation into a single, easy-to-use app, we’re creating a safer, more efficient experience for drivers, districts, and caregivers alike — and the first of many innovations we plan to deliver in partnership with Google.”

A Foundation for Continued Innovation

This integration is the latest in EverDriven’s ongoing innovation rollout, already underway with new features launched in August, including real-time vehicle tracking. As the first major milestone under its evolving integration with Google Maps Platform and Woolpert Digital Innovations, it lays the groundwork for future enhancements that further reimagine modern student transportation including historical trip analysis for smarter routing, and automated driver assignment capabilities. These advancements reinforce EverDriven’s continued commitment to setting a new standard for safety, efficiency, and transparency in student transportation.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that's safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.