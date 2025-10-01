Insomnia Cookies Named the Official Cookie of the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a new partnership with Insomnia Cookies, naming the beloved late-night bakery brand the Official Cookie of the New York Knicks.

As part of the partnership, Insomnia Cookies will have a brand-new designated concession stand located on the main concourse inside Madison Square Garden, serving a variety of fan-favorite classic Insomnia flavors like Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Chip, Snickerdoodle, and more. Additionally, Insomnia’s very own “Cookies IN Ice Cream” will be available for fans to enjoy at all ticketed events. Insomnia Cookies will also have products available in select suites throughout the Arena.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate our hospitality offerings for our fans, and this partnership reflects that priority,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. “By collaborating with Insomnia Cookies and bringing their beloved baked goods to The Garden, we are expanding the variety of concessions available to our guests while continuing to enhance the overall experience at MSG.”

“As a hometown New Yorker, I couldn’t be happier with this new partnership between Insomnia Cookies and the iconic New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden,” said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder, Insomnia Cookies. “New York City is our largest market, and we’re excited to bring our passionate Insomniacs another channel to enjoy our warm, delicious cookies. This partnership also marks another important milestone in our growth journey of reaching Insomniacs in an unparalleled way and scaling to 1,800 bakeries globally over the next decade.”

As part of this newly formed partnership, Insomnia Cookies will be featured in an on-court contest during two Knicks regular season home games, further deepening the company’s connection to the fanbase.

Additionally, Insomnia Cookies will be the official presenting partner of “Friday Night Knicks,” with inclusion across marketing and promotional materials within the Knicks mobile app, social media posts on the official Knicks accounts, and emails to members of the Knicks community. There will also be a sweepstakes conducted in connection with the program giving fans the chance to win two tickets to a “Friday Night Knicks” game.

During each Knicks regular season home game, Insomnia Cookies will be featured on signage throughout the building including on the LED ribbon display and on GardenVision.

By embedding itself deeper into live sports and entertainment events, Insomnia Cookies reaffirms its commitment to satisfying the cravings of Insomniacs wherever they are and leading the industry in indulgent innovation.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a category-disrupting late-night bakery brand. Founded in 2003 by then-student Seth Berkowitz at the University of Pennsylvania, the company began near college campuses and has since grown to nearly 350 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Known for its cult-like following and omni-channel model, Insomnia is engineered to deliver warm, delicious cookies anytime, anywhere—and plans to open 1,800 locations globally over the next decade. Insomnia Cookies and its ice cream offerings are available in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping. For menu updates, delivery options, and more, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.