GoodRx Launches Brand Medication Savings Program at National Retail Pharmacy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., today announced the availability of its brand medication savings solution, RxSmartSaver powered by GoodRx, at Kroger pharmacies nationwide. RxSmartSaver brings medication affordability directly to the pharmacy counter, improving the patient experience while delivering stronger economics for the retail partner.

“Friction at the pharmacy counter causes frustration for both pharmacists and consumers, leading millions of people to abandon their prescriptions each year,” said Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx. “By facilitating easy access to medication savings, we aim to improve these interactions while simultaneously providing our pharmacy partners with more favorable economics. Our collaboration with Kroger reflects our commitment to supporting pharmacies as they navigate the evolving healthcare landscape."

Unlocking GoodRx Savings at the Pharmacy Counter

RxSmartSaver is now available at Kroger’s 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states, giving Kroger customers instant access to GoodRx savings when they are picking up their medications, including copay cards, patient assistance programs, and 80+ unique cash prices for brand medications that often aren’t covered by insurance or have poor coverage. Patients simply scan the code at the pharmacy counter with their smartphone, enter the RxSmartSaver portal, and then show the savings to the pharmacist during checkout to save on essential treatments such as Dexcom G7, Humira® Biosimilar (ADBM), Lantus®, Ozempic® and Wegovy®.

A Turnkey Solution for Retail Pharmacies

RxSmartSaver is a turnkey, ready-to-deploy solution for retail pharmacies that brings medication affordability directly to the pharmacy counter. Each prescription filled helps strengthen the savings flywheel: manufacturers extend the reach of their affordability programs, pharmacies improve profitability while deepening patient relationships, and consumers gain easier access to more affordable prices for brand medications. GoodRx first launched this program earlier this year with Midwest-based retailer Hy-Vee and plans to expand with additional retailers in the coming months.

GoodRx is a Trusted Ally for Retail Pharmacies

The expansion of RxSmartSaver reflects GoodRx’s broader commitment to helping retail pharmacies thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. In 2025 alone, GoodRx launched multiple initiatives to support its retail partners, including an e-commerce experience that allows consumers to check inventory, validate prescriptions, and pay online before picking up in store, and Community Link, a cost-plus pricing model that provides independent pharmacies with predictable pricing and better economics. Together with RxSmartSaver, these solutions help pharmacies streamline daily workflows, enhance operational performance, and deliver stronger consumer engagement both in-store and online, while reinforcing their vital role in communities nationwide.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

