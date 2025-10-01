Leading Hand Care Brand PAUME Launches at Ulta Beauty

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAUME, the brand redefining hand care with clean, specially formulated skincare specifically for hands, is proud to announce its launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. Beginning October 1st, PAUME will be available online at Ulta.com, followed by an in-store rollout to 700 Ulta Beauty locations across the country on October 27th.

This milestone marks PAUME’s first specialty beauty retail partnership in the U.S. Known for its unique formulations, design driven packaging, and luxurious hand care accessories, PAUME has already garnered a strong presence through retailers like Nordstrom, The Detox Market, Grove Collaborative, LOFT, and SLFMKR.

“Launching with Ulta Beauty is a defining moment for PAUME since our debut in early 2021,” says Amy Welsman, Founder and CEO of PAUME. “It is a new chapter in our growth as we bring our hand care to a wider audience. This partnership will help further our mission to lead and define the hand care category, and get our products in the hands of more consumers."

Ulta Beauty recognized an opportunity to expand on their hand care assortment in stores and online, making this authentic partnership a natural next step in growth for both the retailer and PAUME. As more guests and beauty enthusiasts prioritize their beauty routine from head to toe, and utilize it as a form of self-care, Ulta Beauty guests will be excited to discover PAUME’s award-winning assortment ranging from $12 - $43.

A wide collection of products from PAUME will be available on ulta.com starting October 1. Additionally, the best-selling Mini Probiotic Hand Balm will be on shelves in select stores beginning October 27, making this cult-favorite product accessible across the U.S. Just in time for the cooler months, the balm provides rich hydration with a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula designed to nourish dry, overworked hands.

Guests will have access to a wide collection of PAUME on ulta.com, including:

About PAUME:

PAUME is redefining hand care with clean, specially formulated skincare for hands. Its signature system includes luxurious formulas and accessories that clean, exfoliate, hydrate, and repair hands, strengthen nails, and fight the signs of aging–a challenge given hands are constantly exposed to UV, chemicals, harsh cleaning agents, and more.

Since its launch in 2021, PAUME's mission has been to illuminate the importance of a daily skincare routine for the hands - to keep them clean, hydrated and youthful at any age. The brand’s hero product is their Renewing Hand Serum, which has gone viral and sold out three times and counting.

The PAUME hand care system includes: The Moisturizing Antibacterial Hand Gel, Exfoliating Hand Cleanser, Probiotic Hand Balm, Renewing Hand Serum, All in One Nail and Cuticle Cream, Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask, as well as their vegan leather accessories, Hand and Nail Brush, and Overnight Cotton Socks and Gloves.

PAUME has won numerous awards, including a Women's Health Beauty Award, InStyle Beauty Award, Marie Claire Beauty Game Changer Award and more. It's been used by countless celebrities including Adele, Lady Gaga and Jessie J.

mypaume.com

@mypaume