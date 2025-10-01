Spruce Power Partners with Treehouse to Accelerate Expansion into Home Battery Storage, Opening a New Avenue of Growth

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU), a leading owner and operator of distributed residential solar energy assets across the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Treehouse, a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects, to accelerate Spruce’s expansion of offerings into the rapidly growing home battery storage (BESS) market. The partnership builds on the company’s Spruce Pro servicing platform, extending its reach beyond solar into battery energy storage.

Strategic Highlights

Expands Total Addressable Market: Enters the rapidly scaling home battery storage market, one of the fastest-growing sectors in clean energy.

Enters the rapidly scaling home battery storage market, one of the fastest-growing sectors in clean energy. Capital-Light Growth Model: Monetizes Spruce’s existing solar fleet through battery upgrades without requiring asset ownership or heavy capital investment.

Monetizes Spruce’s existing solar fleet through battery upgrades without requiring asset ownership or heavy capital investment. New Recurring Revenue Streams: Expands Spruce’s revenue potential through its partnership-driven battery storage (BESS) program, creating long-term value through installation activity and enhanced customer engagement, while enabling homeowners to benefit from emerging grid participation opportunities.

Expands Spruce’s revenue potential through its partnership-driven battery storage (BESS) program, creating long-term value through installation activity and enhanced customer engagement, while enabling homeowners to benefit from emerging grid participation opportunities. Customer Retention & Value Lift: Deepens customer relationships, boosts lifetime value, and enhances long-term brand loyalty.

Deepens customer relationships, boosts lifetime value, and enhances long-term brand loyalty. Strategic Positioning: Reinforces SPRU’s leadership in distributed clean energy while setting the stage for homeowner participation in future grid-balancing and virtual power plant initiatives.

This partnership unlocks a powerful new growth engine for Spruce, one that delivers high margin, capital-light revenue by enabling battery upgrades and long-term customer value creation through its partnership with Treehouse. Together, the two companies will roll out a nationwide program to offer Spruce’s extensive customer base a seamless path to upgrade existing solar systems with energy storage, delivering resilience, control, and long-term energy savings.

“Battery storage is the next wave of value creation in distributed energy, and Spruce is built to lead it,” said Chris Hayes, CEO of Spruce Power. “Our partnership with Treehouse gives us the ability to rapidly activate our massive installed base and capture the upside of storage adoption, without the capital intensity of traditional deployment. It’s a strategic win that accelerates both growth and profitability.”

Through Treehouse’s proprietary software and proven hands-on expertise in home electrification, Spruce customers will gain access to best-in-class battery solutions with a turnkey, streamlined upgrade experience, from system design and permitting through to installation by Treehouse’s team of licensed electricians. Spruce customers can get started at https://pages.treehouse.pro/spruce

"Treehouse is proud to partner with Spruce in pursuit of our shared vision of home energy systems that deliver backup power and lower energy costs for customers," said Eric Owski, Co-Founder and CEO at Treehouse. “With ever lower battery prices and Treehouse’s software-enabled installation process, there's never been a better opportunity for Spruce customers to protect their homes from outages and increase the value of their energy systems.”

With more than 85,000 residential solar systems under management nationwide, Spruce Power is uniquely positioned to drive battery adoption at scale, creating new opportunities for growth and value creation, while empowering homeowners to participate in emerging grid services opportunities such as virtual power plants (VPPs).

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from approximately 85,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

About Treehouse

Treehouse is a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects. The company’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of the places we live and work by simplifying the electrification journey. By operating as a centralized, end-to-end partner, Treehouse helps companies – including auto retailers and manufacturers, fleet providers, utilities, and electrification hardware manufacturers – scale electrification programs nationwide and deliver seamless, delightful installation experiences for customers. Treehouse has raised more than $25M in financing to date from investors and partners including Flourish Ventures, Eaton, Veriten, MassMutual Ventures and more.

