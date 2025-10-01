Qlik Predict Brings No-Code Predictive Intelligence to the Front Lines of Business

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the rapid adoption of Qlik Predict, as enterprises turn to real-time, explainable forecasting to drive smarter, faster decisions at scale. Built for enterprise-grade reliability and governance, Qlik Predict transforms how organizations leverage machine learning, putting no-code predictive models directly in the hands of business users across functions.

Qlik Predict is AI operating at scale today across leading global businesses. The solution operationalizes predictions by embedding them into frontline workflows. Whether it’s forecasting demand in manufacturing, predicting patient outcomes in healthcare, or anticipating churn in financial services, Qlik Predict brings clarity and actionability to every decision point, all without requiring advanced technical expertise.

“Executives are racing to turn AI from promise into performance where decisions happen hour by hour,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “Qlik Predict embeds trusted forecasts directly in workflows, so frontline teams build and use models through a no-code experience while IT retains governance and auditability. Customers are converting pilots into production outcomes at scale with faster decisions, clearer accountability, and measurable impact.”

Enterprises are already putting Qlik Predict to work in high-stakes, fast-moving environments:

SLA Software Logistik Artland , an end-to-end provider of solutions in the food industry, used Qlik Predict to cut production deviation to just 1%

, an end-to-end provider of solutions in the food industry, used Qlik Predict to cut production deviation to just 1% Village Roadshow , one of the leading entertainment companies in Australia, leverages Qlik Predict to optimize staffing levels, costs, and the customer experience

, one of the leading entertainment companies in Australia, leverages Qlik Predict to optimize staffing levels, costs, and the customer experience Steinemann , a leader in the meat processing industry implemented Qlik Predict to generate in-depth analyses, making production forecasts more than 90% accurate

, a leader in the meat processing industry implemented Qlik Predict to generate in-depth analyses, making production forecasts more than 90% accurate Logistics Plus, a global provider of logistics services cut shipment error from 20% to less than 1%

Powered by Qlik Cloud® and built to integrate seamlessly with enterprise data sources, Qlik Predict provides:

Intuitive, code-free modeling that supports diverse needs across an organization

Explainable results with SHAP-based visualizations that update as users explore data and meet AI governance standards

Native integration into workflows with the ability to set alerts and explore what-if scenarios, ensuring predictions are actionable at the point of decision

By embedding predictive insights into every single function, organizations can shift from hindsight to foresight, gaining a competitive edge in the process and making the case for AI implementation. Qlik Predict offers a path forward that is both practical and powerful. Governed, explainable, and tightly integrated into the Qlik ecosystem, it empowers teams to act confidently and move beyond reactive analytics and toward anticipatory intelligence.

To explore how Qlik Predict can help your organization turn forecasts into actions, please visit our website.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

