Boarding for Breast Cancer Kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Partner Collaborations, Events and Movement

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is thrilled to announce its Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives, with a wide range of opportunities for supporters to rally behind this important month. All October long, B4BC will be partnering with action sports brands and organizations that reinforce its mission of early detection + a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention, providing opportunities to Be Healthy, Get Active and finishing off the month strong with its 18th Annual Skate the Coast presented by LivOn Labs on October 25th + 26th.

Partner Collaborations

Support B4BC this October and beyond with apparel and accessories perfect for on and off the board. B4BC’s product partnerships include the Dakine x B4BC Winter 2026 Collection featuring vibrant backpacks, gloves and mitts, a snowboard bag, a helmet and more, ThirtyTwo’s Women’s Lashed Double BOA® boot, a pink Legacy binding from Union Binding Company, the award-winning Gnu Barrett snowboard, a fun melon patterned Ninja Suit by Airblaster, and to top it off, stylish beanies from Coal Headwear. During the month of October, Show Me Your Mumu will also be releasing a special pink B4BC line, with 10% of proceeds on select pink items donated to B4BC. The brand will also be giving out B4BC shower cards with orders, which shares instructions on how to do a self-breast check exam.

In addition, supporters can shop existing collaborations such as the Arbor Solstice skateboard collection, represent in Merge4’s B4BC Awareness sock, enjoy the comfort of Remind Insoles x B4BC shoe inserts, secure chic jackets and activewear from Rojo Outerwear, keep hands warm with POW Gloves’ B4BC-inspired Empress GTX® Mitt, and protect goggles with the vibrant Gogglesoc B4BC cover. Yeti has also been a longtime advocate for B4BC, and the organization encourages grabbing some pink drinkware to stay hydrated while advocating. Shop B4BC and its partner collaborations here.

“With B4BC having deep roots and being founded in the action sports industry, it’s meaningful to have these brands band together and show their support through these wonderful products that highlight our mission of an active lifestyle to help with breast cancer prevention,” said B4BC’s Wellness Director, Marketing Manager and breast cancer survivor, Megan Pischke. “Not only do they support us during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but they’re by our side all year long at our events and wellness retreats, and we are so grateful for the love and generosity.”

Events and Initiatives

In addition to shopping to support with partner collaborations, the community can show off their B4BC swag at the 18th Annual Skate the Coast presented by LivOn Labs, taking place the weekend of October 25th + 26th in Los Angeles, CA. A 15-mile skate-bike-roll from the Santa Monica Pier to Dive N Surf in Redondo Beach, this iconic Summer Skate Series event will raise funds for B4BC’s breast cancer education, prevention and survivorship programs. Registration and more event details can be found here.

Throughout the month of October, fitness and wellness instructors will also be hosting #BeHealthyGetActive fundraising classes of all kinds, inviting people everywhere to join and move for B4BC’s mission, with virtual options available. The full class schedule can be viewed here, with more options to come.

On October 1st, Cruisers Huntington Beach on 5th will begin the “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” series, which will run from 6-8 pm before its weekly trivia night throughout the month. These special events will feature drink specials, including CAPACITY NA beer, music, and QR codes for donations to B4BC's virtual team for Skate the Coast, with participants earning extra trivia points for wearing pink or donating. Cruisers will also be selling new merchandise, with proceeds benefitting B4BC, and anyone that donates to the nonprofit during this month will be entered into a raffle for a Yeti cooler, with the winner being announced at the end of the month.

At Burton Snowboards’ Flagship location in New York on October 18th, Carve Bunnies will be hosting A Night in Pink for the Cure. From 7-10 pm, supporters can come out and experience a night of music, merch and raffles, with proceeds from the event going towards B4BC and additional breast cancer organizations.

20 Years of Chasing Sunshine Survivorship Retreats

For the past two decades, B4BC has proudly provided life-changing survivorship retreats that foster healing, connection and community. This October, another group of breast cancer survivors and thrivers will embark on the Chasing Sunshine Wellness Retreat in Encinitas, CA. Through this transformative program, participants engage in nature-based wellness practices - including surfing, yoga, meditation and breathwork - alongside personalized guidance in nutrition and self-care. All of B4BC’s October initiatives and partnerships will support its ongoing breast cancer prevention, education and survivorship programs.

About B4BC

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active, and conscious lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivorship support programs. Visit b4bc.org for more information.