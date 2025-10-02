Tech Mahindra and Abacus Insights Partner to Enhance CMS Interoperability Compliance for U.S. Healthcare Payers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechM, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries and Abacus Insights, the industry leader in data usability and interoperability for U.S. healthcare payers, announced a strategic partnership to enable seamless compliance and modernize healthcare data interoperability. The partnership will streamline and accelerate the implementation lifecycle for U.S. healthcare payers required to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Priority Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F).

Tech Mahindra will serve as a strategic implementation partner, facilitating the migration, customization, and deployment of Abacus Insights turnkey CMS Interoperability Compliance solution across payer organizations in multiple states to make healthcare data more accessible and usable by end-consumers. Abacus Insights and Tech Mahindra will enable U.S. healthcare payers to achieve full compliance, reduce administrative burden and streamline the implementation lifecycle, at a lower total cost of ownership.

Mahesh Rajamani, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS), Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “Healthcare payers are under immense pressure to unify siloed systems, accelerate Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) deployment, and meet tight regulatory timelines. By integrating Abacus Insights’ leading platform with Tech Mahindra’s delivery capabilities, we are de-risking implementations and helping customers achieve future-ready interoperability at scale.”

Abacus Insights’ data usability ecosystem consistently accelerates time-to-value for healthcare data initiatives. The U.S. healthcare payers are facing a mandate that is ten times more complex than the previous CMS interoperability compliance mandate and deadlines fast approaching. The partnership between Tech Mahindra and Abacus Insight will address this challenge at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and with reduced delivery risk. By leveraging a modular, secure, cloud-ready architecture and industry-leading data transformation capabilities, the solution simplifies the complexities of CMS interoperability compliance and helps healthcare payers reduce implementation risk.

Gokul Varadharaj, Chief Revenue Officer, Abacus Insights, said, “Abacus Insights’ comprehensive CMS Interoperability compliance product makes FHIR-based exchange simpler, data more usable and audit-ready, and provides a scalable foundation to support broader data and analytic needs of payers. Our delivery partnership with Tech Mahindra enables payers in various stages of their interoperability journey to meet CMS deadlines against a far more complex set of mandates at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and with reduced delivery risk.”

The partnership further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s and Abacus Insights’ healthcare portfolio and underscores their position as trusted technology partners for large-scale, regulation-driven transformation in the U.S. healthcare payer sector.

About Abacus Insights

Abacus Insights is a healthcare technology leader with the only data usability transformation platform and solutions built specifically for U.S. payers. Focused on data quality and usability, Abacus Insights gives payers a new level of control and flexibility with their data by developing accurate, timely, secure, and robust ecosystems that support broadscale analytics and operations. Managing data for 30+ million members, Abacus Insights partners with payers to deliver scalable solutions that drive strategic initiatives, control costs, and improve member lives and experiences. For more information on how Abacus Insights can partner with you to meet your CMS needs, please visit https://www.abacusinsights.com/

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

Our Social Media Channels Facebook X LinkedIn YouTube