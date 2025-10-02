Universe of Existence, Universe of Perception: teamLab Biovortex Kyoto Opening on October 7, 2025. Fully Unveiled

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, art collective teamLab’s permanent art museum, is set to open in Minami-ku, Kyoto, as part of the Kyoto Station Southeast Area Project on October 7, 2025.

This museum, located within walking distance of Kyoto Station, will be teamLab's largest exhibition in Japan, spanning over 10,000 square meters.

The museum will feature more than 50 artworks, including Massless Amorphous Sculpture, an artwork that has never been exhibited in Japan, based on Environmental Phenomena, a concept that the environment which produces the various phenomena causes the artworks to exist. Other artworks include the newly unveiled Megaliths, Transient Abstract Life and Return, as well as Athletics Forest, a complex, multi-dimensional creative athletic space, and Future Park, a collaborative space for co-creation, which are both part of teamLab’s educational projects.

Tickets are now available on the official website.

This project, a collaboration with several companies based in Kyoto and Osaka, involves establishing and operating a facility on city-owned land in the southeastern area of Kyoto Station. The complex aims to be a "creative hub for generating and disseminating new value," with plans including a complex cultural facility featuring teamLab's art museum and an art center, among other attractions.

Through this project, teamLab aims to support Kyoto City's vision for urban development in the Kyoto Station Southeast Area, centered around culture, art, and youth.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

Opening October 7th, 2025

21-5 Higashikujo Higashi-Iwamotocho, Minami-ku, Kyoto

Ticket Prices

Entrance Pass (Admission time is specified)

* This is a timed-entry ticket.

* Adult admission fees are based on a variable pricing system, so the price varies depending on the date and time. Please check the official website for details.

Adults (18 and above): JPY 3,400 ~

13–17 years: JPY 2,800

4–12 years: JPY 1,800

3 years and under: Free

Visitors with disabilities: 50% off the adult price

Flexible Pass (Admission time is not specified):

* This is a date-specific ticket. You can enter anytime during our open hours on your selected date.

Flexible Pass: JPY 12,000

Ticket

Sponsorship

CHIEF, Klook, THIRDWAVE

