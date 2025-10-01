Northeast Rumble Boxing Franchisee Partners With Happiness Project to Support Mental Health This October

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northeast Franchise of Rumble Boxing, leading fitness brand known for high-energy boxing-inspired workouts, announces a powerful partnership with Happiness Project, a clothing and lifestyle brand on a mission to end the stigma around mental health, in recognition of Mental Health Screening Month and World Mental Health Day this October. Together, the two brands are launching a co-branded campaign to spotlight the message: Not Every Fight Is Visible.

Built on the values of support, strength, and connection, Rumble’s Northeast studios across New York City (Chelsea, NoHo), New Jersey (Hoboken, Jersey City), and Boston (Watertown, Somerville) will be activating a new initiative: Bring a Friend, Grow the Community. Designed to foster community and elevate conversations around mental health, the campaign will include special events, limited-edition merchandise, and an interactive member challenge.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Co-Branded Apparel : Custom hoodies and t-shirts featuring the tag line “Not Every Fight is Visible.” 15% of net profits from this collection will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) .

: Custom hoodies and t-shirts featuring the tag line 15% of net profits from this collection will benefit the . “Nobody Fights Alone” Challenge : Rumble Boxing members can bring friends to class for free throughout October. If those friends purchase classes or a membership, the member will be entered into a raffle with exclusive prizes.

: Rumble Boxing members can bring friends to class for free throughout October. If those friends purchase classes or a membership, the member will be entered into a raffle with exclusive prizes. Community & Awareness Events: Mental health awareness will be the central theme across all Rumble Boxing Northeast studios during the month, encouraging open conversations and fostering support networks.

“At Rumble, we believe fitness is about more than just building physical strength – it’s about building resilience and community,” said Irina Kapetanakis, Northeast Regional Owner & Area Developer of Rumble Boxing. “By partnering with Happiness Project, we’re reminding our members that not every fight is visible, and nobody should face their struggles alone.”

“Rumble Boxing has always been about building community, and Happiness Project was the perfect partner to amplify that,” said Louie Cota, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Ops for the Northeast franchise of Rumble Boxing. “I sought them out for this partnership because their mission — resilience, kindness, and connection — aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we’re reminding people that true strength means no one fights alone.”

“The mission of Happiness Project has always been to break the stigma around mental health and remind people they’re never alone in their fight,” said Joey DeFilippo, Co-Founder of Happiness Project. “Partnering with Rumble Boxing Northeast gives us the opportunity to bring that message into a powerful, community-driven space where support and strength are already part of the culture.”

Since 2017, Rumble Boxing has delivered high-energy, boxing-inspired group fitness experiences rooted in empowerment and connection. Happiness Project, also founded in 2017, has been at the forefront of breaking the stigma around mental health through purpose-driven apparel and charitable giving, donating 15% of profits to AFSP and other mental health organizations. Together, the two brands aim to create lasting impact through awareness, community, and giving back.

About Rumble Boxing:

Rumble Boxing is a leading group fitness brand in the northeast known for its high-energy, boxing-inspired workouts, which was founded in 2017 in New York City. Rumble Boxing delivers a high-energy 45-minute, full-body group fitness experience that fuses the science of boxing with the transformative benefits of strength training. The 10-round, 45-minute fight is evenly divided between two styles of training. Half of the class is spent exploring the skills and drills of boxing, and the other half is spent on the transformative power of resistance training. Now part of the Extraordinary Brands franchise following a recent acquisition, the brand has grown to 100+ studios across every major U.S. market and 385+ licensed locations across the globe. For more information on Rumble Boxing, visit the website at www.rumbleboxinggym.com or follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/doyourumble.

About Happiness Project

Happiness Project is a clothing and lifestyle brand on a mission to end the stigma around mental health and spread happiness worldwide. Inspired by personal loss, the brand was founded in 2017 with a clear goal: No person should battle their mental struggles alone. Through conversation-starting apparel and a commitment to giving back, 15% of profits are donated to AFSP and other mental health awareness charities. For more information on Happiness Project, please visit the website at https://happinessproject.com or follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/happinessproject.