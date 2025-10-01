Private Equity Veteran Dave Tayeh Launches Tayeh Capital Group in Partnership with Jay Alix and GCM Grosvenor

NEW YORK & DETROIT & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tayeh Capital Group (“TCG” or “the Firm”), a relationship-based and growth focused private equity firm that takes a differentiated approach to investing and building enduring value, today announced its official launch led by Dave Tayeh and Jay Alix, with backing from GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management solutions provider.

Founded by Tayeh and Alix, proven investors, business innovators and longtime collaborators, TCG will partner primarily with founders and management teams of family-owned, rapidly growing middle market companies, focusing on business services sectors with strong fundamentals benefiting from secular tailwinds. As TCG’s Managing Partner, Tayeh will lead investment and fundraising activities from TCG’s primary office in New York. Alix will serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Investment Committee. The greater TCG team has an extensive history of working together as investors and operators, and will bring a deep network of industry relationships to support investment sourcing and value creation initiatives.

Backing TCG is GCM Grosvenor’s Sponsor Solutions platform, which through the Elevate Fund, provides catalytic seed investments to emerging private equity firms and helps founders launch and scale their platforms. TCG represents the third investment from the strategy’s inaugural fund, which completed its final close in December 2024 with nearly $800 million in committed capital.

“The opportunity to invest in the middle market remains as compelling as it has been in my 30-year career,” said Tayeh. “As we embark on building a next generation private equity firm, I am grateful for the partnership of my longtime collaborator Jay Alix – a proven entrepreneur and founder of a world class professional services firm – and the team at GCM Grosvenor. As one of the industry’s leading investors supporting and advocating for emerging managers like TCG, the GCM Grosvenor team is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to a fruitful partnership together in the years ahead.”

“When partnering with TCG, founders and management teams can expect a collaborative, roundtable approach of purposeful engagement focused on long term and sustainable value creation,” Tayeh added. “They will also gain access to a world-class network of advisors, board members, operators, and strategic partners – each curated from our team’s many decades in the market and deep industry connectivity – to accelerate the growth of their businesses.”

Prior to launching TCG, Tayeh was Global Head of Private Equity at Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, where he was a member of the Executive Committee, Operating Committee and various Investment Committees.

Alix founded management consulting firm AlixPartners in 1981 and was an early leader in advising businesses on operational turnarounds. Alix remains a board member and shareholder of AlixPartners and is involved in a range of philanthropic initiatives.

“I am honored and excited to partner with Dave, GCM Grosvenor and the entire TCG team on creating this new and exciting venture,” said Alix. “With the capital and collaborators we have assembled, we have the opportunity in the years ahead to help strong management teams create world-class business services companies in the middle market.”

“Dave and Jay have assembled a high-caliber team with extensive investment and operational experience, as well as a successful history of working together, making TCG an ideal fit for our Sponsor Solutions platform and the Elevate Fund. We are excited to work with the TCG team as they build a differentiated and enduring private equity firm,” said Kevin Nickelberry, Managing Director and Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy.

“In today’s environment, sophisticated private equity investors are seeking proven emerging managers with cohesive teams, differentiated approaches to sourcing and value creation, and strong track records of success. TCG more than meets these criteria, and we look forward to providing the full resources of our Sponsor Solutions platform to support the next phase of TCG’s evolution,” added Elizabeth Browne, Managing Director and Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy.

About Tayeh Capital Group

Founded by seasoned investors and business builders Dave Tayeh and Jay Alix with the backing of GCM Grosvenor, Tayeh Capital Group (TCG) is a relationship-based and growth focused private equity firm that takes a differentiated approach to investing and building enduring value. The TCG team focuses primarily on partnering with founders and management teams of family-owned, rapidly growing middle market companies active in business services sectors with strong fundamentals benefiting from secular tailwinds. TCG has the drive and ambition of an emerging manager and the pedigree of seasoned investors and business builders who share a focus on creating value through strong and sustainable growth. More information can be found at tayehcg.com.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $86 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

About the Elevate Fund

The inaugural Elevate Fund completed fundraising in December 2024 with nearly $800 million in committed capital. Launched in 2023, the Elevate Fund makes catalytic seed investments in emerging private equity firms, focused on lower middle market and middle market buyout strategies across industries. GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy builds on the firm’s multi-decade track record of investing in emerging managers. Approximately $20 billion of GCM Grosvenor’s $86 billion in assets under management is with emerging managers. The firm’s deep expertise and expansive network enable it to provide critical resources, strategic guidance, and operational support to firm founders, encouraging innovation, growth, and a stronger path to long-term success. The Elevate Fund’s diversified investor base includes the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), alongside a cohort of corporate, endowment, foundation, insurance, and single and multi-family office investors.