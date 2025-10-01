PhotonPay Partners with Thredd to Enhance Card Infrastructure

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure platform, has entered a strategic partnership with Thredd, a leading global payments processor, to strengthen the underlying issuer processing architecture of PhotonPay Card globally.

This collaboration allows PhotonPay to further refine its card product capabilities—including advanced card expense controls, faster settlement routing, and tokenized payments—providing customers with a more secure, streamlined, and flexible payment experience across virtual and physical cards.

This collaboration allows PhotonPay to further refine its card product capabilities—including advanced card expense controls, faster settlement routing, and tokenized payments—providing customers with a more secure, streamlined, and flexible payment experience across virtual and physical cards.

With Thredd’s modular technology, PhotonPay is expanding the reach of its card solutions while ensuring local regulatory alignment and improving operational efficiency. Thredd’s support spans BIN management, real-time processing, and integration of tokenization features such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, enhancing PhotonPay's ability to deploy card services at scale across major global markets.

“Thredd’s technical flexibility and regional expertise have been instrumental in helping us optimize the infrastructure behind PhotonPay Card,” said Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay. “We’re excited to deepen this partnership as we continue to deliver smarter global payment solutions to our customers.”

“PhotonPay is building a next-generation digital payments network, and Thredd is proud to support the technology layer that underpins that growth,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “We look forward to enabling greater product agility and faster regional expansion for PhotonPay’s card offerings.”

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, was launched in 2015. Supporting over 10 global offices and operations in 230+ countries/regions, PhotonPay enables efficient, secure, and integrated global payments to drive business growth with infinite ambitions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, domestic/international payments, and embedded finance.

With licenses and compliance coverage across strategic regions, PhotonPay’s unified infrastructure enables businesses to accelerate product development, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

www.photonpay.com/hk

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com