CellTrust is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellTrust Corporation, a global leader in secure and compliant mobile communications, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. CellTrust was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“CellTrust is proud to have been selected as a partner in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem,” said Sean Moshir, Chairman and CEO, CellTrust. “Engineered with Microsoft Azure, CellTrust’s secure and compliant products utilize Microsoft technologies to deliver unparalleled security, compliance, and scalability while empowering organizations with the highest standards in mobile communication management.”

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

-Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace

CellTrust is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, CellTrust is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, CellTrust is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust Corporation is a mobile security and communications compliance leader for financial services, government, and other highly regulated sectors. CellTrust’s secure SL2 Enterprise Capture platform streamlines mobile communication compliance through App capture for SMS/text, chat and voice, Carrier Capture, Stacked Capture, moderation, gateway hold, and archiving with the ability to maintain encryption of data in transit to long-term archivers. CellTrust helps organizations meet regulatory recordkeeping requirements, such as SEC, CFTC, FINRA, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, and HIPAA. CellTrust is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) consisting of Microsoft premier security partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products. www.celltrust.com

