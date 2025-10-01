Laravel Simplifies Server Provisioning with Launch of Laravel VPS, Powered by DigitalOcean

BENTON, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laravel, creator of the popular open-source PHP web framework, today announced the launch of Laravel VPS, a new service that unifies server creation and application management directly within its popular PHP developer platform, Laravel Forge. Through a strategic partnership with DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud platform, Laravel VPS provides a faster, seamless option for Laravel’s community of 1M+ developers to provision powerful, ready-to-use servers and reliable infrastructure in seconds.

Laravel and DigitalOcean share a common vision to empower developers with simple, powerful, and elegant tools so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. Through this strategic partnership, Laravel has leveraged DigitalOcean’s infrastructure to achieve enterprise-scale while maintaining a cost effective solution and simplifying the end-user experience. With the introduction of Laravel VPS, powered by DigitalOcean, developers can now purchase and deploy servers directly within the Laravel Forge dashboard. Laravel VPS reduces the complexity of managing cloud providers and API keys, enabling users to provision a fully configured server in seconds with a single click. The result is a seamless, developer-centric experience that saves significant time and consolidates costs into one simple, predictable invoice.

“Laravel VPS is changing the way that developers use our platform, and being built on DigitalOcean exclusively gives us an opportunity to streamline applications at an affordable cost,” said Taylor Otwell, founder and CEO of Laravel. “I set a pretty high bar for the team and DigitalOcean helped us blow it out of the water. It’s a massive leap forward for developer experience only possible with their help.”

In addition to Laravel VPS, the next generation of Forge delivers a wave of improvements that eliminate deployment headaches and sharpen the developer experience. Developers can instantly share work with hosted domains, collaborate through real-time SSH sessions, and manage modern stacks. Paired with a streamlined new user interface, role-based access controls, and organization-level billing, Forge is reimagined as a faster, smarter, and more intuitive platform for building and scaling applications.

“We are thrilled to partner with Laravel to bring Laravel VPS to the developer community,” said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of DigitalOcean. “This partnership with Laravel demonstrates that startups and digital native enterprises can build their business on our platform. It also allows us to focus on infrastructure innovation, including our AI offerings through DigitalOcean Gradient™ AI, while partners like Laravel build specialized platforms on top of our core services.”

“Provisioning a new server via Laravel VPS was shockingly fast and simple,” said James Clark, Senior Full Stack Developer. “The whole experience crystallized it for me – I wouldn't have considered my previous process slow or tedious until I worked through it on next-generation Forge. The improvements saved me significant time in getting the site deployed, and that’s time I spent back in the codebase itself.”

Laravel VPS is now generally available and offers a range of affordable and competitive pricing options for the most common server sizes. To learn more and get started, visit the Laravel website.

About Laravel

Laravel provides a complete ecosystem for web artisans to build and ship software with tools crafted for productivity. Its open-source PHP framework, products, packages, and starter kits offer everything developers need to build, deploy, and monitor web applications, all with an expressive, elegant syntax designed to make development an enjoyable and creative experience. To learn more about Laravel, visit www.laravel.com.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is the simplest scalable cloud platform that democratizes cloud and AI for digital native enterprises around the world. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing and AI to allow builders to spend more time creating software that changes the world. More than 600,000 customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud, AI, and ML infrastructure they need to build and scale their organizations. To learn more about DigitalOcean, visit www.digitalocean.com.