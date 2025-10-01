Pure Lithium Partners with Voltaiq to Accelerate Commercialization

CHICAGO & CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Lithium, a disruptive vertically integrated lithium metal battery technology company, has selected Voltaiq’s Enterprise Battery Intelligence platform to provide battery analytics and quality control that are essential to Pure Lithium’s drive to commercialize its next generation lithium metal battery, the two companies announced today.

The partnership with Voltaiq, the industry leader in battery quality analytics software, comes at a crucial time for Pure Lithium as it relocates to Chicago, builds out its first pilot line, and begins shipping sample cells to customers.

Pure Lithium previously relied on its own internal analytics system. As the company shifts focus from R&D to commercialization, the team turned to Voltaiq to provide a platform that can scale with the business – including advanced analytics – as well as a partner with deep battery and software expertise. In manufacturing applications, Voltaiq can catch battery defects weeks sooner than other QC methods, accelerating factory ramp-up by 50% or more.

The multi-year partnership will support key initiatives for Pure Lithium, including:

Accelerating ramp-up and customer deliveries from the pilot line

Optimizing production operations with real-time battery quality analytics

Ensuring a seamless, cross-country relocation with secure, cloud-hosted system of record for current and historical battery data

Driving significant cost savings and increased operational value relative to in-house software tools

“As we bring a new anode production method online – something nobody has ever done before – we need a battery analytics platform that is robust and commercially focused,” said Pure Lithium Founder and Chief Executive Officer Emilie Bodoin. “Just because you can build it, doesn’t mean you should. In today’s competitive environment, there is no dollar amount you can put on speed to market. We found the right software partner in Voltaiq and are accelerating our commercialization progress while freeing our team to focus on what they do best.”

“The Voltaiq team is proud to support Emilie and her team at Pure Lithium as they bring this much needed technology to market,” said Tal Sholklapper, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Voltaiq. “Lithium metal batteries, made from lithium that can be refined domestically, have transformational potential for the entire battery industry.”

For more information about Voltaiq and Pure Lithium, please visit their websites at www.voltaiq.com and www.purelithium.io.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the de facto standard in battery analytics, used in battery manufacturing and quality & validation labs, and trusted by companies like Mercedes-Benz, Sila Nanotechnologies, Meta, and Amazon. In manufacturing applications, Voltaiq can catch battery defects weeks sooner than typical QC methods, accelerating factory ramp-up by 50% or more. In quality and validation test labs, Voltaiq enables faster iteration and accelerated testing processes, getting batteries and battery-powered products to market months sooner.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The company's novel Brine to Battery™ technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal battery, a step change improvement over today’s lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost, and safety. The battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.