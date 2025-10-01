STARLUX and Alaska Airlines Expand Codeshare Partnership, Adding 12 New U.S. Gateways to Asia

LOS ANGELES & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines today unveiled the next phase of its expanded codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines, adding 12 new U.S. cities and seamlessly bringing its growing North American network to 20 U.S. destinations now linked to Taipei. The enhanced agreement offers U.S. travelers streamlined booking, coordinated check-in, and smooth transfers through Alaska’s domestic network and STARLUX’s international gateways in San Francisco and Seattle. Reservations are now open for booking through STARLUX Airlines’ official website and app.

The newly added codeshare cities include:

Via Seattle: Minneapolis, Atlanta, Tampa, Anchorage, Raleigh-Durham, Orlando, Washington Dulles, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Spokane, and Boise

Via San Francisco: Newark

These cities join the original eight STARLUX–Alaska codeshare cities—Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix, Portland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, and Austin—which have been operating since the end of 2024, and now connect via Seattle and San Francisco, reflecting STARLUX’s expanded U.S. gateway strategy.

Whether traveling for business, family, or leisure, STARLUX and Alaska Airlines’ expanded partnership opens up easy access to STARLUX’s premium service and growing Asia network—making Taipei a launchpad for travel across the region. COSMILE members can also redeem mileage on Alaska-operated flights, adding flexibility and value to every trip.

“Alaska Airlines has always been an important partner for STARLUX,” stated STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “This new chapter in our partnership not only strengthens our North American network, but also gives travelers more flexibility and efficiency when flying to Taipei and beyond. COSMILE members can now even redeem mileage on Alaska flights—making every journey smoother, smarter, and more rewarding.”

Alex Judson, Managing Director of Partnerships & International at Alaska Airlines, stated: “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with STARLUX to connect even more of our network to its long-haul service from Taipei. With seamless access through Seattle and San Francisco, this next phase strengthens our shared commitment to offering travelers more choice, convenience, and premium service across the Pacific.”

STARLUX currently operates 33 routes to 29 destinations, including a robust regional network in Asia and long-haul service to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Ontario, California. In addition to its expanded codeshare with Alaska Airlines, STARLUX also partners with American Airlines. With the launch of the Phoenix route on January 15, 2026, passengers will gain access to American Airlines’ extensive domestic network to connect to more destinations across the Americas.

As STARLUX continues to grow its route network, it remains committed to leveraging strategic partnerships to enhance global competitiveness and deliver a seamless travel experience across North America. The airline will also pursue additional interline agreements for passenger and cargo services, building a more comprehensive and connected global network.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines is a boutique international airline serving a total of 33 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between North America and Asia are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its four US routes: Los Angeles-Taipei, San Francisco-Taipei, Seattle-Taipei, Ontario, California-Taipei. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK."