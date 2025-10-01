Accordion Welcomes Team from Accelytics, Expanding Expertise in Connected Planning, Forecasting, Reporting & Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accordion, an AI and data-powered financial consulting firm focused on private equity, today announced that it has expanded its planning, reporting, and analytics capabilities with the addition of team members most recently at Accelytics. The group of seasoned consultants and solution architects bring deep expertise in connected planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, supply chain optimization, and enterprise analytics. With their addition, Accordion strengthens its ability to modernize finance processes and deploy intelligent, AI- and machine learning–driven forecasting and reporting solutions that accelerate value creation across private equity portfolio companies and corporate enterprises.

“CFOs today face unprecedented pressure to navigate market volatility, inflationary headwinds, and tighter capital conditions while driving growth,” said Mukesh Shah, Managing Director and Head of CFO Technology, Accordion. “The addition of the Accelytics team strengthens our planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting capabilities, allowing us to deliver AI- and ML-powered insights that support faster, more accurate decision-making and measurable financial results.”

Justin D'Onofrio, Managing Director and Performance Management Team Lead, Accordion, added: “The team, led by Ash Jain, has a reputation for excellence in connected planning and enterprise modeling. Whether working with PE-backed companies adapting quickly to market volatility or with corporate enterprises seeking to scale finance intelligence, their expertise in budgeting, forecasting, reporting, finance, supply chain, and workforce planning strengthens our analytics capabilities and positions us to help clients make faster, more informed decisions that drive measurable results. Their work also expands our capabilities within the Anaplan and xP&A ecosystem, enabling clients to deploy connected, predictive planning at scale.”

The new team enhances Accordion’s ability to help CFOs:

Unify Planning, Budgeting & Reporting – Build connected finance environments that eliminate silos across Finance, Supply Chain, and Operations.

Improve Forecasting Accuracy – Integrate AI and machine learning into budgeting, forecasting, and operational models to enhance predictive insights.

Streamline Execution – Use data-driven insights to optimize reporting cycles, reduce process inefficiencies, and improve resource allocation.

Tie Results to Value – Link planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analytics directly to key financial drivers such as EBITDA growth, working capital efficiency, and revenue acceleration.

Accordion continues to expand its role as the leading partner CFOs looking to modernize planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analytics. With teams across the U.S., Europe, and India, Accordion combines consultants, technologists, and data specialists to support clients across the full spectrum of finance transformation.

“Many CFOs know they need to modernize planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting, but too many are still using outdated systems and manual processes,” concluded Shah. “With the Accelytics team now on board, Accordion can help clients build the right data foundations, deploy connected finance systems, and embed intelligence where it makes the biggest difference.”

About Accordion

Accordion sits at the heart of private equity — where sponsors and CFOs meet. Through financial consulting rooted in data, technology, and AI, we help clients drive value. Our services support the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle — including budgeting, forecasting, reporting, foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. Accordion is headquartered in New York with ten offices around the globe.