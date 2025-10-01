The City of West Hollywood Has Hired HdL Companies to Provide Revenue Management Solutions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of West Hollywood has recently broadened their contracted services with HdL Companies, a leading provider of revenue enhancement technology and consulting for local governments. In addition to software, the City will now rely on HdL Companies for administration of their business license, Transit Occupancy Tax, cannabis collections, tourism improvement districts (TIDs) and more. The company has a reputation for high quality customer service and holds a 99% client retention rate.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of West Hollywood and look forward to providing them with these scaled-up solutions for more effective revenue management,” said HdL Companies’ President/CEO, Andy Nickerson. The firm currently provides sales and local tax services to over 900 government agencies and has successfully implemented local tax and fee software and services for over 265 government agencies, currently processing over $450 million in taxes annually.

HdL Companies provides comprehensive administration and enforcement support for a wide range of locally administered revenue programs, including business license tax, lodging, rental registration programs, and more. These solutions are designed to streamline complex municipal revenue processes, ensure compliance, recover missing revenue, and deliver actionable insights to improve transparency and guide local policy.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies partners with local governments to deliver revenue enhancement, technology, and consulting services. Since 1983, HdL has helped more than 900 agencies nationwide recover over $4 billion in revenue. Learn more at hdlcompanies.com.