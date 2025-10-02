Sun Auto Tire & Service Partners with Susan G. Komen Foundation in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Auto Tire & Service today announced a national initiative to support Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every Tuesday in October, $5 from every oil change at Sun Auto Network locations across the country will be donated to the fight against breast cancer, with a goal of raising up to $50,000.

Sun Auto Tire & Service Senior Director of Brand Strategy Jacquelynn Henderson says that this campaign resonates strongly with teammates. She states, "One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime, and because cancer impacts nearly every family, every community, and every store in the Sun Auto Network, it is close to all of our hearts.”

This program builds on the legacy of Austin, Texas based Lamb’s Tire & Automotive’s long-standing partnership with Susan G. Komen and is now expanding across the entire Sun Auto Network. Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Loos noted “Through the reach of the Sun Auto Network, uniting our local brands around a single cause, we are standing together and using our network’s size and scale to help fund research, support, and community programs for those affected by breast cancer.”

The campaign, supported by more than 525 stores nationwide, and powered by over 5,000 dedicated teammates, is also being supported by Sun Auto & Tire’s strategic partner RelaDyne. In addition to the donation, the campaign will leverage print, digital, and in-store promotional materials to engage & educate local customers.

Sun Auto is guided by our core values. This campaign is Driven for Our People, recognizing that nearly all our teammate families have been affected by breast cancer in some way. It’s Driven to Serve Our Customers and Communities, partnering with Susan G. Komen to fund research and support programs that make a real difference for the communities in which we live and work. It’s a deeply personal cause that extends beyond the service bay and into the lives of millions.

