One Equity Partners Invests in McNICHOLS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has invested in McNICHOLS CO. (“McNICHOLS” or the “Company”), a value-added distributor of specialty metals and fiberglass products across the United States. As part of this transaction the McNichols family will remain significant shareholders and continue to actively manage the business.

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., McNICHOLS is a fabricator and distributor of specialty machined, assembled metal and fiberglass products serving metal fabricators, metals distribution, OEMs, contractors, and numerous other customers across all 50 states. The Company has approximately 320 employees and 19 service centers located strategically across the United States.

“OEP has an extensive track record of transforming industrial distribution businesses and McNICHOLS is a clear leader with a strong reputation in the industrial distribution market,” said J.B. Cherry, Partner at One Equity Partners. “We see significant opportunities for McNICHOLS to continue to grow and expand its extensive product and value-added service offering using the same playbook focused on strategic inorganic and organic growth.”

“One Equity is the perfect partner for McNICHOLS as we enter into our next stage of growth,” said Scott McNichols, McNICHOLS President and Chief Executive Officer. “The firm has a well-established reputation of partnering with companies like ours and scaling them utilizing their industry expertise and transformational combination strategy.”

“McNICHOLS is one of the national leaders in specialty metals distribution who has earned the trust of customers through decades of exceptional service and operational excellence,” said Benjamin Mensah, Principal at One Equity Partners. “We look forward to partnering with the McNichols family as we work to build on the Company’s strong foundation and drive the next phase of strategic growth for the business.”

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About McNICHOLS

Founded in 1952, McNICHOLS has grown into a thriving, industry-leading supplier and value-added distributor of specialty metals and fiberglass products across the U.S. Its products comprise of perforated and expanded metals, wire mesh and designer metals, as well as bar grating, plank grating, fiberglass grating, and flooring products. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and with 19 Service Centers located strategically nationwide, McNICHOLS has the logistics network necessary to provide fast, efficient, and exceptional service. Learn more at www.mcnichols.com.