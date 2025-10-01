Proofpoint Is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Proofpoint was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“Proofpoint is proud to be part of the Microsoft Security Store, making it easier for organizations to access trusted, human- and agent-centric security solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft. Together with Microsoft, we’re helping secure how people, data, and AI agents connect across email, cloud, and collaboration tools, all while reducing complexity for security teams. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering scalable innovation that enables organizations to securely thrive in today’s agentic workspace.”

-Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer, Proofpoint

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

-Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace, Microsoft

Proofpoint is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Proofpoint is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Proofpoint is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

