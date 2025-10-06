Weis Markets Partners With Cognira to Enhance Promotion Efficiency and Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognira, the leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for promotion management and optimization, today announced that Weis Markets, a prominent regional grocer, has selected Cognira’s PromoAI platform to enhance its promotion planning and analysis.

Following an in-depth evaluation process, Weis Markets chose PromoAI for its advanced artificial intelligence, intuitive workflows, and powerful analytics capabilities that will streamline promotional efforts both in-store and across digital channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Weis Markets to the Cognira family,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Founder and CEO of Cognira. “This partnership reflects a shared vision for smarter, data-driven promotions that deliver excellent values to customers and stronger results for their business. We look forward to working with Weis Markets unlock new levels of efficiency and promotional impact with PromoAI.”

With PromoAI, Weis Markets will gain:

Real-time insights to evaluate performance and make smarter decisions

Greater collaboration between merchandising, marketing, and analytics teams

Optimized trade fund usage and reduced inefficiencies.

“We continue to focus on supporting our stores with efficient and impactful promotions to benefit our customers and drive sales,” said Greg Zeh, Weis Markets Chief Information Officer/Senior Vice President. “Our collab with Cognira will help us develop a unified platform to plan, manage, and optimize promotions across our fresh and non-perishable departments.”

The partnership underscores Weis Markets’ commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation, elevate customer engagement, and align promotions with strategic business goals.

About Weis Markets: Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a leading regional food retailer operating 200 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company employs over 23,000 associates and is deeply committed to supporting local communities, sustainability, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Learn more at: https://www.weismarkets.com/

About Cognira: Cognira is the leader in AI-powered promotion solutions for enterprise retailers. Its PromoAI platform helps retailers plan, manage, and optimize promotions, driving measurable improvements in margin, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

Learn more at: https://www.cognira.com