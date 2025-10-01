-

Curant Rare Announces Pharmacy Partnership with Corcept Therapeutics

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health is proud to announce that Curant Rare has been selected by Corcept Therapeutics as a specialty pharmacy to provide personalized care, coordinated access to therapy, and comprehensive support to help patients and caregivers navigate the complexities of treatment.

“Our mission is to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care for families living with rare and complex conditions,”

Share

Patients will now benefit from Curant Rare’s proven high-touch care model, designed to ensure timely access to medication, address treatment barriers such as insurance and financial concerns, and enhance the overall patient and caregiver experience. This approach combines compassionate, one-on-one support with advanced tools that keep patients connected to their care teams every step of the way.

“Our mission is to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care for families living with rare and complex conditions,” said Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health. “Partnering with Corcept enables us to expand our mission by providing resources, guidance, and support to empower families in need.”

As part of its work with Corcept, Curant Rare will provide patients with:

  • Dedicated Patient Care Coordinators to provide consistent, personalized support
  • Insurance navigation and financial assistance services to minimize out-of-pocket costs
  • Shipment visibility tools with real-time tracking and proactive refill reminders
  • Curated educational resources to help patients and caregivers understand their condition and therapy

The collaboration with Corcept reflects Curant Rare’s commitment to combining clinical expertise, logistical excellence, and compassionate care to empower patients and improve their quality of life.

For more information about Curant Rare’s services, patients and families can contact Curant Rare at 866-767-0015 or visit curantrare.com.

About Curant Rare

Curant Rare, a specialized Curant Health Business Unit, provides bespoke specialty pharmacy and Real-World Evidence solutions to deliver best-in-class rare disease patient and provider journeys. Curant Rare’s personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. Curant Rare provides comprehensive high-quality care while prioritizing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being through its validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 25 years of experience, Curant Rare brings a proven track record in patient adherence, therapy persistence, and quality of life improvement.

Contacts

Culver Lyons, clyons@curanthealth.com

Industry:

Curant Health

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Culver Lyons, clyons@curanthealth.com

Social Media Profiles
Curant Health
More News From Curant Health

Curant Rare Announces Exclusive Pharmacy Partnership for IWILFIN™, the First and Only FDA-Approved Oral Maintenance Therapy Shown to Cut the Risk of High-Risk Neuroblastoma Relapse in Half

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health is proud to announce that Curant Rare is now the exclusive pharmacy partner for IWILFIN™, a groundbreaking therapy used to reduce the risk of relapse in adults and children with high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). Beginning in August 2025, patients will transition to Curant Rare with one clear goal in mind: to ensure uninterrupted access to care while enhancing the patient and caregiver experience through the IWILFIN Cares® program. All patients will continue...

Curant Health and The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita Medical Practice Association Unveil New On-Site Pharmacy

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a leading national specialty pharmacy serving communities for over 25 years, officially announces the opening of its new on-site pharmacy at The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita Medical Practice Association. This new location seeks to enhance patient convenience and deliver comprehensive care by seamlessly combining doctor visits with pharmacy services. The partnership between Curant Health and KU Wichita Medical Practice Association...

Curant Health Launches PlanPlus™, A Specialized Division Dedicated to Health Plan Member Solutions And Business Intelligence

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a multifaceted Medication Care Management® organization dedicated to the care of complex patients nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of its PlanPlus™ business unit. PlanPlus™ is solely focused on improving the clinical health outcomes of Health Plan member populations via award-winning complex care patient services, and unmatched business intelligence capabilities. Curant Health is URAC, ACHC, NABP and HITRUST certified with 12 IRB clinical stud...
Back to Newsroom