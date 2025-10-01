Sendero and Finboot Partner to Deliver Verified Methane Data with Blockchain-Enabled Traceability

SAN ANGELO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sendero Energy Solutions, LLC and Finboot today announced a strategic partnership to help oil and gas operators replace emissions estimates with verified, auditable data and secure digital traceability. The collaboration combines Sendero’s field-based methane and GHG measurement expertise with Finboot’s blockchain-powered Track & Trace platform—giving operators a trusted pathway from regulatory compliance to premium market monetization.

As global standards such as OGMP 2.0, CBAM, and new domestic reporting rules raise the bar on emissions accountability, operators face growing pressure to deliver proof of performance. Verified emissions data is now the foundation for compliance, global market access, and future revenue in LNG and renewable fuels.

“Operators can no longer afford to rely on estimates. Regulators, investors, and markets all want the same thing: verifiable proof,” said David Stewart, President Sendero Energy Solutions, LLC. “By linking boots-on-the-ground measurement with blockchain-enabled transparency, we’re giving companies the ability to reduce risk, satisfy regulators, and actually improve their bottom line. This is about turning compliance into commercial advantage.”

“Energy markets are shifting from promises to proof,” said Juan Miguel Pérez, CEO of Finboot, “Buyers and regulators increasingly demand data that can withstand the highest level of scrutiny. With Sendero, we are closing the gap between field-based accuracy and digital trust, empowering operators to compete globally and stay ahead of fast-moving standards.”

To dive deeper, Sendero and Finboot will co-host a live webinar with energy market analyst Geoffrey Cann on October 8th, 10 AM CT. The session will explore how verified methane data and blockchain-enabled traceability can help operators cut compliance risk, streamline operations, and unlock access to premium energy markets.

About Sendero Energy Solutions, LLC

Sendero Energy Solutions, LLC partners with operators to solve their most pressing environmental and operational challenges. From emissions monitoring and compliance management to well plugging and site reclamation, Sendero delivers integrated solutions that reduce risk, ensure regulatory confidence, and unlock new opportunities such as carbon credit generation. With expertise across the full lifecycle—from pre-development through operations and closure—Sendero Energy Solutions combines oilfield know-how with advanced measurement and reporting to help operators responsibly manage assets and strengthen long-term resilience.

www.sendero-services.com

About Finboot

Finboot is a Green Supply Chain Management company helping energy, chemical, and manufacturing leaders automate and scale traceability across complex supply chains. Our flagship solution, MARCO Track & Trace, enables companies to gather, verify, and share supply chain data to back up ESG claims, reduce emissions, and meet regulatory requirements including EUDR, ESPR, and CBAM. With unmatched configurability, Finboot fits around your existing processes—empowering operational efficiency, unlocking value from sustainable products, and adapting to evolving business needs. Our customers include SABIC, Evonik, Repsol, and Moeve.