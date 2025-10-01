BizCare Benefits & PrismHR Partner to Offer Affordable, Flexible ICHRA Plans

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCare Benefits, a leading health benefits platform, is partnering with PrismHR to offer PEOs and their clients affordable, flexible ICHRA plans. BizCare’s end-to-end ICHRA solution will now be available directly from PrismHR’s marketplace, enabling PEOs on PrismHR to offer clients comprehensive and personalized health benefits packages that meet the needs of the modern workforce.

PrismHR’s clients will now have access to BizCare’s fully-automated Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) software, which provides employees with portable health insurance options not available through traditional health plans. Enabled by an API integration, PrismHR PEO’s can now instantly access BizCare Benefits through the PrismHR Marketplace, allowing for automated estimate generation, streamlined onboarding and payroll dedications.

HR service providers can access the full suite of BizCare offerings within their current PrismHR workflows, including:

Free, no commitment quote tool built for brokers and PEOs to begin offering clients ICHRA estimates right away

Tailored plan design with customized ICHRA plans to fit each company’s unique needs while ensuring compliance and maximizing cost efficiency

Streamlined administration, including setting up employee classes, full-service onboarding and payroll deductions

Post-enrollment employee support from the BizCare group benefits team, including education and resources to help employees make the most of their benefits

“As a technology-first ICHRA platform, we’re always looking for ways to leverage cutting‑edge strategies to redefine how employees access personalized health benefits. Our goal is to deliver a unique user‑first experience that empowers every individual to explore and choose the ICHRA plan that best fits their needs,” said Michael Lagalante, President of BizCare Solutions. “We are excited to partner with PrismHR, and make these capabilities accessible at scale through the PEO ecosystem.”

“At PrismHR, we understand our clients are always looking for the best benefits to support the needs of their customers,” said Aleksandra Boruk, Sr Vice President of Customer Success and Client Growth, PrismHR. “By integrating BizCare’s unique solutions to our platform, we’re empowering our clients to deliver the most flexible and employee-friendly solutions on the market.”

This flagship integration between BizCare and PrismHR highlights the ease in which PEO platforms can leverage BizCare’s software solution to reduce the administrative burden and friction that often comes with ICHRA onboarding. BizCare Benefits is powered by a Phase III CMS-approved Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE), enabling both on-exchange and off-exchange enrollments.

About BizCare Benefits

BizCare Benefits empowers businesses to provide comprehensive and personalized benefits packages that meet the needs of the modern workforce. Led by a team of industry experts with decades of experience in healthcare and technology, BizCare is an end-to-end ICHRA solution with flexible partnership models for PEOs, HCMs, TPAs and brokers. BizCare simplifies the enrollment process, reduces administrative burdens for HR teams, and enhances the overall benefits experience for employees. Learn more about our ICHRA solutions at bizcarebenefits.com.

About PrismHR

PrismHR offers a comprehensive platform designed to efficiently manage payroll, benefits, and HR for your clients. Service providers’ customers rely on PrismHR to support over 80,000 small businesses. As a trusted and well-funded partner, PrismHR continually invests in the performance and security of its software. For more information, visit PrismHR’s website.