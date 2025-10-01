Premier Anesthesia and Riverside Medical Center Partner to Enhance Patient Care Across Illinois

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Anesthesia – a leading, privately held, single specialty anesthesia practice management firm – today announced a new partnership with Riverside Medical Center and Riverside Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), part of Riverside Healthcare in Illinois. Beginning October 5, 2025, this collaboration will introduce a care team model designed to support the organization’s growing patient needs while maintaining the highest standards of care and operational efficiency across service lines.

Riverside Medical Center, an award-winning Level II Trauma hospital, has a longstanding record of investing in facility enhancements to strengthen patient care. Renovations completed in 2017, 2020 and 2022 improved access, privacy, safety and the overall patient experience, enabling the hospital to expand services and accommodate increased patient volume. Riverside also operates the ASC, which is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for meeting stringent clinical standards and delivering safe, quality care.

The new partnership with Premier Anesthesia represents the next step in Riverside’s ongoing commitment to excellence, further enhancing its clinical capabilities and helping ensure comprehensive care for patients. By combining Premier’s expertise with Riverside’s established programs, patients will benefit from timely, coordinated care close to home.

“Partnering with Riverside Medical Center is an opportunity to build on its record of excellence while introducing a care team model that supports both patients and clinical teams,” said Preston Smith, president, Premier Anesthesia. “Our collaboration is designed to deliver enhanced anesthesia services today, while creating a structure that adapts and scales to the hospital’s future needs. By aligning our expertise with Riverside’s vision, we can strengthen care delivery, provide greater flexibility for clinical teams, and help patients continue to receive the highest-quality care as the community grows and evolves.”

Beyond clinical services, the collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to community health. Riverside and Premier will expand health initiatives and outreach programs focused on wellness while also investing in workforce development through training, education and recruitment to attract and retain top healthcare talent – representing sustained investment in the region and supporting high quality healthcare for years to come.

“Riverside Healthcare is pleased to be working with Premier Anesthesia,” added Benjamin McLain, vice president of operations, Riverside Healthcare. “This collaboration truly reflects our shared commitment to innovation and transparency, while strengthening performance, improving outcomes and supporting the growth of healthcare services in the region.”

About Riverside Healthcare

Riverside Healthcare is a fully integrated healthcare system serving the needs of individuals and communities throughout the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy and beyond. As part of the system, Riverside Medical Center, a 312-bed hospital, provides a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care and is a nationally recognized, award-winning Level II Trauma hospital with advanced programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics. Its reputation for nursing excellence has made Riverside Magnet® designated since 2011 – the only area hospital to earn this distinction. Riverside also operates several community, primary and specialty health centers throughout the region. Learn more about Riverside Healthcare at riversidehealthcare.org.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation’s largest privately held anesthesia management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at premieranesthesia.com.