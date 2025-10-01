The Race to Modern Banking

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iDENTIFY, a Tulsa-based data engineering firm and a Snowflake Select Certified Partner, today announced new partnerships with Community Bank. MVB Bank, OMB Bank, and OneAZ Credit Union. These institutions are part of a growing trend in modern banking, investing in cloud-based data architecture to strengthen compliance and scale with confidence.

The race to modernize banking is underway, and customer trust is the prize. Share

According to Cornerstone Advisors, customer satisfaction with digital platforms has declined even as midsize banks and credit unions nearly quadrupled digital banking investment from 2021 to 2023. The gap comes from focusing on new features instead of fixing core data. What customers want, faster decisions, seamless payments, personalized service, depends on the quality and connection of underlying data. Banking today is a race to see who gets there first.

Four banks are making strides to prepare for the future. Community Bank is creating a data roadmap to support AI initiatives for a digital-first customer experience. MVB Bank, a sponsor bank behind Credit Karma, is expanding its use of Snowflake to unify data and prepare for future fintech partnerships. OMB Bank is investing in scalable infrastructure to provide teams and customers with real-time data. And OneAZ Credit Union is drawing on iDENTIFY’s expertise for consulting support around Snowflake and data governance.

“Community banks thrive on trust,” said Michael Giorgio, CIO of MVB Bank. “By modernizing our data environment, we’re building systems that let us move quickly, serve confidently, and give our customers what they want.”

Lee Easton, President of iDENTIFY, added “Banks aren’t just keeping up anymore, they’re getting ahead. Clean data is the jet fuel in banking’s race to modernize, powering growth, stronger fintech partnerships, and exam-ready confidence.”

Meet the Banks

Community Bank of Mississippi

Community Bank, a staff-owned institution with $4.9B in assets and 825 employees across four states, delivers personal and business banking built on local trust.

MVB Bank

Headquartered in West Virginia MVB provides services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid‐Atlantic region, as well as to Fintech, Payment and Gaming clients throughout the US.

OMB Bank

Springfield-based OMB Bank is a trusted regional institution with $2 billion in assets, serving individuals, businesses, and agricultural clients.

OneAZ Credit Union

Serving 160,000+ members across Arizona, OneAZ Credit Union is a statewide leader in member-focused banking with a strong commitment to community impact.