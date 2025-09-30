Corebridge Financial Announces Availability of Life Insurance Products Through Allstate Financial Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial today announced countrywide availability of its life insurance products through Allstate Financial Services, LLC, representing a strategic addition to the distribution partner network for the Corebridge Life Insurance business. Corebridge will bring its broad portfolio of competitive life insurance products to licensed Allstate sales professionals and customers across the United States.

“Corebridge is pleased to announce this significant distribution partnership with Allstate Financial Services, and I am confident our work together will encourage many Americans to take action that helps protect their loved ones and secure their financial futures,” said John Byrne, President of Financial Distributors at Corebridge Financial. “Allstate Financial Services is an incredible organization with an amazing brand, and our ability to secure a spot on their life insurance platform reflects the strength of the Corebridge product portfolio.”

“Allstate Financial Services is excited to launch countrywide with Corebridge Financial and bring the robust Corebridge life insurance product lineup to all of our customers,” said Scott Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Allstate Financial Services. “We have already completed a very successful two-plus years with Corebridge in New York, demonstrating the power of our partnership and providing a road map for the benefits we will bring together to customers across the country as they work to achieve their financial goals and protect their families for the future.”

Corebridge will make both term and permanent life insurance available for licensed Allstate sales professionals.

Term life insurance – Allstate sales professionals will have access to Select-a-Term, a flexible term life insurance product where the length of the policy can be set across 18 different durations to provide protection tailored to individual needs and budget.

Permanent life insurance – Allstate sales professionals will have access to Corebridge index universal life (IUL) products – Max Accumulator+ and Value+ Protector – all of which can help supplement future financial goals while the policyholder is alive and provide protection for loved ones.

Agile Underwriting+ (AU+) – Both term and permanent life insurance products feature Agile Underwriting+, the Corebridge streamlined underwriting process providing a means to faster policy approval decisions that may not require an exam, labs or attending physician statements.

Policies issued by American General Life Insurance Company, Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York. Policy Form Numbers: ICC21-19311 Rev0321, 19311, ICC21-19310 Rev0321, 19310, 19311N-33 Rev0321, 19310N-33 Rev0321; ICC22-22191, 2219; 19646N Rev1023; ICC16-16760, 16760, 16760N Rev1023. AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies or contracts in the state of New York. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company and each company is responsible for the financial obligations of its products. Products may not be available in all states and features may vary by state. Please refer to the policy for more information. All these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Corebridge Financial and Corebridge are marketing names used by these companies.

Corebridge Financial and Allstate Financial Services are separate, independent entities and are not responsible for the legal, financial, or business obligations of the other.

Life insurance offered and issued by third-party companies not affiliated with Allstate. Each company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company.

Securities offered by Personal Financial Representatives through Allstate Financial Services, LLC (LSA Securities in LA and PA). Registered Broker-Dealer. Member FINRA, SIPC. Main Office: 151 N 8th Street STE 450 Lincoln, NE 68508. (877) 232-2142. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $415 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2025, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.