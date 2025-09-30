Yelp Names DoorDash its Preferred Partner to Expand Delivery Access Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, and DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), a global leader in local commerce, today announced a new third-party delivery partnership. When diners choose to order on Yelp, DoorDash will power the ordering and delivery experience, seamlessly connecting them to its vast merchant network. Through this partnership, Yelp users will gain access to hundreds of thousands of new takeout and delivery options from more than 500,000 merchants.

“Millions of people come to Yelp every day to find a restaurant, and we’re thrilled to give them even more choice and convenience when they want to order takeout and delivery,” said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp. “Our preferred partnership with DoorDash connects Yelp’s high-intent audience with DoorDash’s massive restaurant inventory and best-in-class delivery network.”

This partnership combines the strengths of both platforms to enhance the consumer experience. Diners can use Yelp’s trusted restaurant reviews and AI-powered tools, such as popular dishes, to discover and choose their ideal meal, then easily transition to DoorDash to place their order and track delivery in real time.

“Our mission at DoorDash is to empower local economies by connecting people with the businesses around them,” said Brian Hale, chief growth officer at DoorDash. “Partnering with Yelp brings together two leading platforms in local commerce, making it easier than ever for diners to discover, decide, and ultimately get their meals delivered.”

The partnership between DoorDash and Yelp begins on October 1. For restaurants not on the DoorDash Marketplace, Yelp will maintain existing delivery partnerships to provide maximum convenience and choice and to help drive more diners to local restaurants.

