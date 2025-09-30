Racepoint Global Expands AI Client Roster with Addition of Upscale AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first creative agency, Racepoint Global, announced the addition of Upscale AI to its client roster. Upscale AI is the second AI-focused client Racepoint has added to its roster this month, joining NomadGo.

Upscale AI, Inc., a new high‑performance AI networking company, is pioneering open-standard networking technology to drive innovation, enhance choice, and increase flexibility across AI infrastructure. Founded by Barun Kar (CEO) and Rajiv Khemani (Executive Chairman), along with a world-class founding team and over 100 influential technologists, Upscale AI brings deep experience at the forefront of major computing shifts over the past two decades.

With its next‑generation AI suite of networking solutions, Upscale AI delivers high‑performance connectivity designed for specialized compute, advancing the democratization of AI through open-standard, full-stack, turnkey solutions. Racepoint will provide a range of earned-first communications services, including media, influencer, and analyst relations, social media, content creation, and executive thought leadership.

"As AI workloads evolve, the need for scalable, high-performance networking infrastructure has never been greater. Racepoint brought the expertise we needed and quickly made an impact with key industry analysts and media that drive valuable influence with our current and prospective customers," said Barun Kar, CEO, Upscale AI. “Together, we are amplifying our brand and showing how our technology powers the next frontier of open, AI-native infrastructure.”

“AI is experiencing explosive growth. To enhance its leadership position, Upscale AI is reimagining networking for the AI era with solutions anchored in openness, performance, and scale,” said Bill Davies, CEO, Racepoint Global. “In a crowded industry, we’re helping these talented AI organizations be heard, recognized, and appreciated for the innovations that truly matter. Our commitment to partnering with innovators at the forefront of this movement is core to who we are, as we continue to deliver results that drive immediate client value and shape the future of industries.”

About Racepoint Global

Racepoint Global is an earned-first creative agency that helps brands make people take notice. Founded by PR pioneer Larry Weber, Racepoint partners with startups and global leaders alike to create breakthrough narratives, build credibility with media and influencers, and deliver ideas that stop audiences in their tracks. For more than twenty years, our work has delivered business impact for blue-chip brands worldwide. To learn more, visit www.racepointglobal.com.

About Upscale AI

Upscale AI is a high‑performance AI networking company accelerating AI democratization with open‑standard and full‑stack turnkey solutions. Upscale AI's suite of silicon, systems, and software are purpose-built for ultra-low latency networking, enabling breakthrough performance and scalability for AI training, inference, generative AI, edge computing, and cloud-scale deployments. To learn more about Upscale AI, please visit: https://upscaleai.com/.