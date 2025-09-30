-

Racepoint Global Expands AI Client Roster with Addition of Upscale AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first creative agency, Racepoint Global, announced the addition of Upscale AI to its client roster. Upscale AI is the second AI-focused client Racepoint has added to its roster this month, joining NomadGo.

Upscale AI, Inc., a new high‑performance AI networking company, is pioneering open-standard networking technology to drive innovation, enhance choice, and increase flexibility across AI infrastructure. Founded by Barun Kar (CEO) and Rajiv Khemani (Executive Chairman), along with a world-class founding team and over 100 influential technologists, Upscale AI brings deep experience at the forefront of major computing shifts over the past two decades.

With its next‑generation AI suite of networking solutions, Upscale AI delivers high‑performance connectivity designed for specialized compute, advancing the democratization of AI through open-standard, full-stack, turnkey solutions. Racepoint will provide a range of earned-first communications services, including media, influencer, and analyst relations, social media, content creation, and executive thought leadership.

"As AI workloads evolve, the need for scalable, high-performance networking infrastructure has never been greater. Racepoint brought the expertise we needed and quickly made an impact with key industry analysts and media that drive valuable influence with our current and prospective customers," said Barun Kar, CEO, Upscale AI. “Together, we are amplifying our brand and showing how our technology powers the next frontier of open, AI-native infrastructure.”

“AI is experiencing explosive growth. To enhance its leadership position, Upscale AI is reimagining networking for the AI era with solutions anchored in openness, performance, and scale,” said Bill Davies, CEO, Racepoint Global. “In a crowded industry, we’re helping these talented AI organizations be heard, recognized, and appreciated for the innovations that truly matter. Our commitment to partnering with innovators at the forefront of this movement is core to who we are, as we continue to deliver results that drive immediate client value and shape the future of industries.”

About Racepoint Global

Racepoint Global is an earned-first creative agency that helps brands make people take notice. Founded by PR pioneer Larry Weber, Racepoint partners with startups and global leaders alike to create breakthrough narratives, build credibility with media and influencers, and deliver ideas that stop audiences in their tracks. For more than twenty years, our work has delivered business impact for blue-chip brands worldwide. To learn more, visit www.racepointglobal.com.

About Upscale AI

Upscale AI is a high‑performance AI networking company accelerating AI democratization with open‑standard and full‑stack turnkey solutions. Upscale AI's suite of silicon, systems, and software are purpose-built for ultra-low latency networking, enabling breakthrough performance and scalability for AI training, inference, generative AI, edge computing, and cloud-scale deployments. To learn more about Upscale AI, please visit: https://upscaleai.com/.

Contacts

hello@racepointglobal.com

Industry:

Racepoint Global

Release Versions
English

Contacts

hello@racepointglobal.com

More News From Racepoint Global

Racepoint Global Adds Inventory AI Leader NomadGo to Client Roster

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earned-first creative agency Racepoint Global adds NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI technology, to its client roster. ...

Racepoint Global Adds Children’s Music Fund to Client Roster

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first creative agency, Racepoint Global, announced the addition of Children's Music Fund (CMF) to its client roster. The nonprofit organization is transforming pediatric care through Music Therapy for children facing serious medical conditions. Racepoint’s integrated marketing strategy will help to increase awareness of Children’s Music Funds’ mission, showcase patient stories and highlight the benefits of Music Therapy for children facing chronic conditio...

Racepoint Global Names Maddy Hunter VP, Head of Agency Growth Amid Continued Agency Expansion

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Racepoint Global, an earned-first creative agency, today announced the appointment of Maddy Hunter as Vice President, Head of Agency Growth. The hire comes during a period of significant momentum for the agency, which has increased headcount by 15% since the beginning of 2025 to meet rising client demand and accelerate strategic growth. In her role, Hunter will lead business development initiatives and drive agency-wide expansion planning. Her appointment builds on Race...
Back to Newsroom