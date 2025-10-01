Acuity Knowledge Partners Completes Acquisition of Ascent

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading global provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ascent.

Ascent will be central to Acuity’s fast-growing Data and Technology Services (DTS) division, strengthening Acuity’s broad range of technology and AI-powered solutions for financial institutions, corporates and consulting firms worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and operating across seven European countries, Ascent’s solutions support AI-driven digital transformation for over 170 clients globally, helping them modernise and innovate whilst being able to scale with confidence.

This acquisition expands Acuity’s global workforce to over 6,500 analysts and industry experts, and takes Acuity into new sectors, including reinsurance, pharma, manufacturing and retail. Acuity’s existing partnership with Microsoft will be strengthened too by the integration of Ascent. The firm now holds seven Microsoft Specialisations across four solution areas, underscoring its industry-leading services and expertise. The Ascent business brings new geographic locations in Europe that further strengthen the Acuity global network of locations.

“Transformative data management and technology capabilities are key growth areas for Acuity,” said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer at Acuity. “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Acuity, as we elevate our development of AI-led solutions and open new market opportunities. This acquisition allows us to meet the demand for digital transformation services driven by AI adoption. We warmly welcome the Ascent team into the Acuity family, and we are excited to explore the many opportunities ahead of us as a combined business.”

“We empower businesses to deliver on their purpose more effectively with technology,” said Jon O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity. “The integration of Ascent means we can combine our advanced understanding of AI platforms, scale our impact, deliver even greater value to customers and position Acuity at the forefront of domain-led digital transformation.”

“Acuity can now offer clients enhanced world-class technology advisory services, to help unlock new opportunities for innovation and strengthen their operational resilience,” added Stewart Smythe, Head of DTS at Acuity. “We are excited to join a team that is committed to building game-changing products and being a great place to work for employees.”

The transaction comes after Acuity launched a range of new technology solutions this year. Those included its Agentic AI platform, Agent Fleet, and RFP Pulse, as well as a new partnership with Databricks to utilise the latter’s data intelligence platform.

Acuity’s clients now have access to an expanded suite of technologies and services, including data science, Agentic AI, cloud and infrastructure services, software engineering, digital product development and UX design and enterprise platform management services.

All teams from Ascent will be seamlessly absorbed into Acuity Knowledge Partners, marking a significant step in Acuity’s journey of expansion and capability enhancement.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) is a leading global provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, including asset managers, corporate and investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and consulting firms. Its global network of over 6,500 analysts and industry experts, combined with proprietary technology, supports more than 650 financial institutions and consulting companies to operate more efficiently, unlock their human capital and transform operations. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from 16 locations worldwide. Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody’s Corporation in 2019, following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe (Equistone). In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake in the business from Equistone, which remains invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit www.acuitykp.com