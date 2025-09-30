Buy with Prime Expands with New Brands Dearfoams and Baggallini

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer (DTC) offering, is now available for products from two leading lifestyle brands: Dearfoams, a top name in slippers, and Baggallini, one of the fastest-growing names in travel and lifestyle handbags. For millions of U.S.-based Prime members, Buy with Prime is a benefit that unlocks even more selection of popular brands beyond the Amazon store in addition to the savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.

Buy with Prime helps brands to grow their business by offering Prime shopping benefits, including fast, free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 shopper support, directly on their own website. Buy with Prime first launched on Dearfoams.com this summer. Following strong customer adoption and sales, the brand expanded the offering to more than 50 products across its site. RG Barry Brands then expanded Buy with Prime to Baggallini.com, making it available on over 40 of Baggallini’s best-selling bags.

“At RG Barry Brands, we’re committed to making life easier and more comfortable,” said Corinne Baker, Senior Vice President, DTC, E-Commerce & Marketplaces at RG Barry Brands. “Buy with Prime extends that promise to the shopping experience itself, whether it’s Dearfoams delivering comfort in every step or Baggallini’s signature style. The shopping experience now matches our product experience: effortless and built with our customers in mind.”

From Cart to Comfort in No Time

Shoppers can discover Prime eligible items on Dearfoams.com and Baggallini.com and add them to their cart as usual. Then, during checkout, shoppers will see an option to log into their Amazon account and verify their Prime membership. Once confirmed, they’ll finish checkout using one of the brands’ various payment options. After the purchase is made, Amazon fulfills the order. Post-purchase, Prime members can view, manage, and track their Buy with Prime orders from their order confirmation email, their Amazon account on Amazon.com, or the brand’s order confirmation email.

Many of the brands’ best-selling items are available through Buy with Prime, including:

“Dearfoams for downtime, Baggallini for go-time—Prime members can now get both in no time,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment. “We are thrilled to bring Buy with Prime to Dearfoams.com and Baggallini.com, giving customers a fast, trusted way to shop the brands they love.

Seamless Shopping with Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime launched in 2022 with the goal of helping DTC merchants overcome challenges with acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery, and increasing their long-term relationships with customers. Buy with Prime has helped merchants increase shopper conversion and reduce customer acquisition costs, as 50% of Prime members are more likely to buy again from DTC sites that offer Prime shopping benefits. Ninety-five percent of shoppers who’ve used Buy with Prime have indicated they’re likely to use it again. Merchants using Buy with Prime also receive shopper order information, including email addresses for customer orders, which can be used to provide customer service and build direct relationships with shoppers.

Discover how Buy with Prime can help grow your business.