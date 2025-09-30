Fuse Engineering, Capital Solutions Group (CSG) and Evlos Technology Form Patrius JV, Win Major Contract to Modernize IC Systems with AI and Cloud

GAMBRILLS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patrius LLC, a joint venture of Fuse Engineering LLC, Capital Solutions Group LLC, and Evlos Technology LLC, announced today it has won a large, multi-year contract to provide information technology system engineering and sustainment to an intelligence community customer. Under the agreement, Patrius will engineer and deploy next-generation global enterprise services across a broad range of critical IT capabilities.

“We’re excited to partner with this customer in building and sustaining next generation services to support their critical national security mission,” said Sidney Hall, CEO of Fuse and managing partner of the Patrius Joint Venture. “The partnership between CSG, Evlos and Fuse will be a great match for our customer’s needs and an enabler for innovation and mission enhancement.”

“Winning this award demonstrates the strength of the joint venture model and the value of combining our talented teams and robust capabilities,” said Jeff May, CEO of CSG. “Together, we are bringing the collective power of deep systems engineering expertise, advanced cloud capabilities and cybersecurity innovation to evolve customer technology forward to meet dynamic, ever-changing operational environments and threat landscapes.”

“This award represents an opportunity to accelerate secure cloud adoption and drive efficiencies at scale,” said Kyle Singleton, CEO of Evlos. “By harnessing the latest advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, and applying proven architectures, automation and cost-optimized strategies, we’ll help deliver resilient, secure and sustainable enterprise services that align with our nation’s global security priorities.”

About Patrius LLC

Patrius is a joint venture formed by Fuse Engineering, Capital Solutions Group LLC, and Evlos Technologies LLC to deliver advanced information technology system engineering and sustainment services. The JV provides next-generation global enterprise IT solutions across a range of critical capabilities, supporting mission innovation and operational excellence for national security customers. Learn more at www.patriusllc.com.

About Fuse Engineering LLC

Fuse Engineering, founded in 2009, is a veteran-owned, Maryland based small business that serves the national security mission through a broad range of service offerings. Fuse designs, builds and sustains complex mission critical solutions in the areas of high-performance computing, defensive cyber operations, global enterprise IT services, devops, secdevops, containerization, system automation, and cloud-based system architecture. Learn more at www.fuseeng.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Capital Solutions Group LLC

Capital Solutions Group delivers mission-first advanced technology solutions for defense and intelligence agencies. With deep roots in the national security technology community, Capital Solutions Group understands the mission protocols, challenges and security demands that govern government systems. The company develops proprietary products and integrates advanced commercial technologies—specifically cloud, AI/ML and cybersecurity—into secure, mission-ready solutions from the edge to enterprise scale. Founded in 2007, Capital Solutions Group is a rapidly growing small business with offices in Annapolis and Columbia, Maryland. Learn more at www.capitalsolutionsgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Evlos Technology LLC

Evlos Technology, founded in 2016, is a trusted IT solutions provider and mission partner to federal, defense, and commercial clients. Evlos delivers expertise in systems engineering, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and mission data analytics, with expanding capabilities in data science and machine learning. Today, Evlos supports more than 30 active defense contracts and continues to grow its footprint across evolving technologies. Built on the cornerstone belief that caring for people and growing their careers leads to mission success, Evlos fosters a culture that promotes servant leadership, career development, and mentorship, paired with a top-tier compensation and benefits package. Learn more at www.evlos.tech and follow us on LinkedIn.