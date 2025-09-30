QuantumScape and Corning Announce Agreement for Ceramic Separator Development & Commercialization

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CORNING, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and materials science, today announced an agreement to jointly develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities for QS solid-state batteries. The companies will work together toward the goal of high-volume production of QS’s ceramic separators for commercial applications.

Combining QS and Corning’s strengths in materials science and manufacturing, this agreement marks an important step in building an ecosystem of partners to rapidly industrialize QS’s next-generation battery technology.

“QS and Corning are driven by a shared spirit of innovation in science and technology,” said Ron Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. “We’re excited to collaborate with QS to help advance the future of battery technology.”

“Corning’s world-class capabilities in ceramics manufacturing makes it an ideal addition to the QS technology ecosystem,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO and President of QS. “Together with our ecosystem partners, we’re building the foundation for scalable production of our high-performance solid-state batteries and furthering our mission to revolutionize energy storage.”

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

