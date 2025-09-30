Repsly, Inc. and ParallelDots Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Image Recognition for CPG Field Teams

BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repsly, Inc., a leader in retail execution software for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and ParallelDots, Inc., an innovator in retail AI software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced image recognition technology to CPG manufacturer field representatives and Retail Service Providers worldwide. Several leading companies are already seeing benefits from the relationship between Repsly and ParallelDots, including Novamex and Nutrabolt.

This collaboration leverages Repsly’s robust retail execution platform and ParallelDots’ cutting-edge image recognition capabilities to transform how CPG teams audit retail shelves, drive sales, and ensure compliance at scale. The partnership aims to empower field teams with real-time, actionable insights from shelf photos, dramatically increasing productivity and accuracy in retail execution.

Repsly’s integration of ParallelDots’ image recognition technology enables field reps to capture shelf images using the Repsly mobile app and receive instant analysis on key retail KPIs, such as on-shelf availability, price compliance, and inventory accuracy. This AI-driven workflow, powered by solutions like Repsly’s ShelfScan and ParallelDots’ ShelfWatch, allows reps to complete store visits up to 50% faster and with 98% inventory accuracy, freeing them to focus on value-added activities - such as additional store coverage and increased customer engagement - all with the goal of driving more sales in retail stores.

Field teams can now process thousands of images efficiently, with AI delivering shelf insights within seconds of photo capture. This capability not only reduces audit time and human error but also helps CPG brands increase sales and improve on-shelf availability by 10-15%.

Key Benefits for CPG Field Teams and Broker Agents:

Real-Time Insights: Receive actionable shelf data in under a minute, enabling immediate corrective action on out-of-stock or compliance issues.

Enhanced Productivity: Audit time in-store reduced by up to 50%, allowing more visits and deeper customer engagement.

High Accuracy: AI-powered SKU and price recognition delivers over 95% accuracy, surpassing manual audits.

Scalability: Solutions scale seamlessly for organizations of any size, from regional brands to global enterprises.

Cost Efficiency: Advanced algorithms reduce setup costs and data requirements, making image recognition accessible and affordable.

Executive and Customer Perspectives

“Our partnership with ParallelDots marks a significant leap in our mission to empower field teams,” said Matthew Brogie, CEO of Repsly. “By combining our best in class retail execution platform with ParallelDots’ AI enabled Image Recognition solutions - we’re able to bring more innovation to help our CPG customers win at the shelf more often and more efficiently than anyone else. ParallelDots has built a reputation for innovation and delivering on their promises. While others talk about image recognition; ParallelDots has proven it, year after year, across some of the toughest use cases.”

“At ParallelDots, we are pioneering the future of retail with AI,” said Angam Parashar, CEO of ParallelDots. “Our image recognition technology is at the forefront of innovation, helping global CPG leaders transform shelf execution into a science. By partnering with Repsly, we’re making cutting-edge AI more accessible to every field rep—enabling faster audits, higher accuracy, and ultimately, more sales on the shelf.”

Hagen Panton, Vice President of Retail Development and Sales Capability at long-time Repsly client Nutrabolt, said, “Remember when you first implemented Repsly and thought, ‘How did we operate without this amazing tool?’ Once we added AI capabilities, we had the same warm fuzzy feeling again.”

About Repsly, Inc.

Repsly is a retail execution software provider that empowers CPG and Retail Service teams to make data-driven decisions and achieve peak performance in the field. With a global customer base including Kraft Heinz, Revlon, and AB InBev, Repsly connects store-level activities to sales impact, helping brands control compliance, improve territory coverage, and execute flawlessly at the shelf.

About ParallelDots

ParallelDots is a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in image recognition solutions for CPG manufacturers and retailers. Its flagship product, ShelfWatch, uses deep learning to optimize in-store execution and maximize sales for top global brands and is currently deployed across 40+ countries globally with top consumer brands.