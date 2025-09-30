Bit Digital, One of the Largest Publicly Traded Ethereum-native Treasuries, Selects Figment as Staking Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bit Digital, one of the world’s largest Ethereum treasuries with over $532.5 Million in ETH as of September 30, 2025, has selected Figment, as its primary staking provider to bolster its Ethereum strategy. Bit Digital has actively adopted staking in its strategy and has staked over 86% of the ETH to date. Under this partnership, Bit Digital leverages Figment’s institutional-grade staking solutions to optimize ETH staking performance while enhancing risk management.

Why Bit Digital Chose Figment

Battle-Tested Infrastructure

Supported by investors such as Thoma Bravo, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, and Avon Ventures (Fidelity), Bit Digital chose Figment for its proven track record serving 1,000+ institutional clients worldwide with $17 billion in Assets Under Stake. Figment’s infrastructure is purpose-built to scale, delivering the reliability, security, and compliance standards required by the largest asset managers, custodians, and financial institutions. With audited infrastructure, global coverage, and a strong operational backbone, Figment ensures that staking operations remain seamless and resilient.

Non-Custodial Design

Figment’s non-custodial design ensures clients retain full control of their assets while benefiting from enterprise-grade, regulated infrastructure. For companies like Bit Digital, this distinction is critical for custody and staking responsibilities to remain separate, reducing counterparty risk and aligning with compliance and fiduciary obligations. By retaining ownership of their ETH, Bit Digital can optimize rewards without compromising asset security, governance requirements, or operational flexibility. As the leading independent non-custodial ETH staking provider globally, Figment offers the transparency, accountability, and risk management that institutions demand at scale.

Trusted Infrastructure & Secure Environment

As a NASDAQ-listed company, Bit Digital adheres to rigorous SEC regulations and compliance standards. Figment’s security and compliance standards are grounded in the requirements of traditional financial services, combined with advanced security engineering and regulatory advocacy. Figment exclusively uses OFAC-compliant relays to mitigate risks and holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Figment remains committed to setting new benchmarks for security and compliance across the industry.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Figment as our primary staking provider. Their battle-tested infrastructure and non-custodial approach align perfectly with our goal of building the largest institutional ETH treasury while delivering scalable, secure yields to our shareholders," stated Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital.

“We’ve spent the better part of this year collaborating closely with their team to craft a strategy designed to deliver more ETH per share on a risk-adjusted basis with minimal downside exposure. In such a competitive market, our cooperative approach allowed us to align with their unique needs and deliver a solution that balances performance with security,” said Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-Founder of Figment.

The partnership showcases the momentum in institutional adoption, positioning Ethereum as the backbone of the digital economy. Together, Bit Digital and Figment are positioned to deliver scalable ETH staking solutions that align with the evolving requirements of funds, asset managers, and investors.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies. The Company began accumulating and staking ETH in 2022 and now operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital's platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization. Through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, Bit Digital aims to deliver exposure to secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield. For additional information, please contact ir@bit-digital.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. With $17 billion assets under stake, Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem.

To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

The information herein is being provided to you for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be relied upon as, legal, business, tax or investment advice. Figment undertakes no obligation to update the information herein.