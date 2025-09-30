VDURA Joins Ultra Ethernet Consortium to Reinvent Networking for the AI Era

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VDURA, the company behind the world’s most powerful data platform for AI and HPC, today announced its membership in the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC). By joining UEC, VDURA is extending its mission of reinventing the storage stack for the AI era into the networking domain, working with other industry leaders to ensure the fabric of tomorrow’s infrastructure keeps pace with the explosive demands of AI and HPC.

The Ultra Ethernet Consortium, which has welcomed more than 40 new members in the past year and a half, is building an open, Ethernet-based, high-performance architecture designed to address the unprecedented challenges of accelerated computing. VDURA joins a powerful roster of members that includes key partners AMD, NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and Cornelis Networks. UEC brings together the full ecosystem compute, networking, and storage—to deliver advances in bandwidth, latency, and scalability that are critical for AI training, fine-tuning, and inference at scale.

Chris Girard, Vice President of Product Management at VDURA, said: “VDURA builds the world’s most powerful data platform, and networking is essential to unlocking its full potential. By joining the Ultra Ethernet Consortium, we are reinforcing our commitment to performance, economics, and simplicity - principles that drive everything we do. Together with UEC members, we are shaping open standards that allow GPUs, CPUs, and storage to operate at maximum efficiency, redefining how data moves in the AI era.”

VDURA’s contribution to the Consortium will focus on its expertise in flash-first performance, hyperscale capacity, and industry-leading durability, all delivered with simplicity at scale. These attributes, central to VDURA’s hybrid architecture, are also essential for building a next-generation networking ecosystem that can keep pace with AI workloads as they grow in complexity and scale.

“AI is pushing today’s infrastructure to its limits, and incremental fixes are not enough,” added Girard. “Just as VDURA is reinventing the storage stack, we are proud to stand with the Ultra Ethernet Consortium to help reinvent networking for the AI era. Together we will enable enterprises to accelerate time-to-results, maximize GPU utilization, and scale AI more economically than ever before.”

VDURA’s membership in the Ultra Ethernet Consortium follows the recent announcement of industry pioneer Garth Gibson returning to the company as Chief Technology and AI Officer. Together, these milestones reflect VDURA’s commitment to reinventing the infrastructure stack for the AI era and delivering unmatched performance, economics, and simplicity to customers worldwide.

About the Ultra Ethernet Consortium

The Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), under the Linux Foundation, is an industry-wide initiative developing Ethernet specifications and APIs to meet the needs of AI and HPC. Its mission is to create a complete Ethernet-based architecture that is open, interoperable, and scalable. With more than 40 new companies joining in the past year, UEC is one of the fastest-growing collaborations in the data infrastructure ecosystem. Learn more at ultraethernet.org.

About VDURA

VDURA builds the world’s most powerful data platform for AI and high-performance computing, blending flash-first speed with hyperscale capacity and 12-nines durability, all delivered with breakthrough simplicity. Visit vdura.com for more information.