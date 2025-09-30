Prove Partners with Hard Rock Bet to Deliver Elite Onboarding and Enhance Player Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove, the leader in digital identity, today announced a strategic partnership with Hard Rock Bet, the top rated sportsbook and iCasino known for its legendary brand and player-first experience, to set a new standard for online gaming. The collaboration enables Hard Rock Bet to radically simplify the user experience, optimizing the signup process and reinforcing security for its customers. This partnership highlights Prove's continued expansion in online gaming and sports betting, and strengthens Hard Rock Bet’s position as the digital gaming app-of-choice for players.

Hard Rock Bet leverages the Prove Pre-Fill® solution to instantly verify player identities and populate sign-up forms with accurate, verified data to reduce friction and ensure players can start playing faster and more securely. This streamlined approach boosts conversion rates and delivers a smoother, more engaging player journey from the very first interaction.

Behind the experience is Prove’s orchestration of identity verification and authentication into a single, continuous process. Each sign-up is evaluated against Prove’s Global Fraud Policy, which leverages more than a decade of real-time phone reputation and behavioral data to detect and block threats such as identity theft, SIM swaps, recycled numbers, and synthetic fraud. Continuously evolving, the policy keeps pace with emerging fraud tactics, enabling Hard Rock Bet to deliver seamless player experiences without the fear of fraud.

“Speed, ease of use, and reducing player friction are hallmarks of Hard Rock Bet,” said Danny Crook, SVP of Operations at Hard Rock Digital. “Partnering with Prove will better deliver these standards during our onboarding flow, providing an enhanced, streamlined experience.”

"We’re helping Hard Rock Bet welcome more players, more securely," said Tom Hill, Head of Sports Betting and iGaming at Prove." The Prove Pre-Fill® solution streamlines onboarding and strengthens trust at the same time – ensuring players can get into the action without unnecessary hurdles."

With this partnership, Prove and Hard Rock Bet are redefining what it means to onboard quickly and securely in the world of online gaming.

About Prove

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and more than 1,500 leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence.

Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question, it’s proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting and the primary vendor to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for sports betting. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on X/Twitter.