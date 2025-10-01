Tint World Announces Strategic Partnership with Susquehanna Growth Equity

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tint World Automotive Styling Centers (“Tint World” or “The Company”), a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, today announced a strategic investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (“SGE”), an entrepreneur-centric growth equity firm. The investment marks Tint World’s first institutional capital, which will be used to accelerate franchise development, enhance operational support and further solidify the brand’s leading position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Led by CEO Charles Bonfiglio, Tint World began franchising in 2007 and has experienced rapid expansion over the last two decades. Today, Tint World represents one of the largest and fastest growing automotive services companies in North America. With more than 150 franchise locations, Tint World has become a true one-stop-shop for automotive styling and protection, offering services including window tint, paint protective films, audio electronics, detailing, ceramic coatings and more.

“For over 40 years, Tint World has evolved into the premier automotive styling brand of choice for consumers, and SGE’s investment is a powerful endorsement of our franchisee-first approach,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “SGE’s deep operational expertise in both the automotive and franchise services industries combined with their long-term mindset makes them the ideal partner to help us accelerate and scale franchise expansion globally, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our franchisees and customers.”

The Company’s base of more than 150 automotive styling centers are located across the United States, Canada and the Middle East, offering a growing range of services beyond automotive – including residential, commercial and marine applications. The Tint World brand is uniquely positioned to meet surging consumer demand for the protective and stylistic benefits of tint film products beyond the automotive aftermarket.

“Tint World has established itself as the clear leader in a fragmented, underserved segment of the automotive aftermarket,” said Kyle Squillario, Managing Director at Susquehanna Growth Equity. “From its scalable franchise model and industry-leading vendor partnerships to its innovative service expansion beyond the automotive segment, Tint World is uniquely positioned to capture a massive whitespace opportunity. We are thrilled to support Charles and Jeanette as founders, and the entire team as they continue to scale the platform.”

Daniel Schupper, Investor at Susquehanna Growth Equity, added, “We could not be more excited to partner with founders Charles and Jeanette Bonfiglio, and the Tint World team. Through its world-class brand, passionate founder-led team and a massive growth opportunity, Tint World embodies everything that draws us to the automotive aftermarket industry. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue building the brand to achieve its vision of becoming a household name nationwide.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Boxwood Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to Tint World. Troutman Pepper Locke served as legal counsel to Susquehanna Growth Equity.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with Master Franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Susquehanna Growth Equity

Susquehanna Growth Equity (“SGE”) is an entrepreneur-centric growth equity fund with flexible capital and time horizons. SGE is exclusively focused on growth-stage software, services, internet and information services companies. The firm has invested over $4.5 billion in 100+ market-leading technology and services companies over the last 18 years and has portfolio companies across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital, enabling the firm to give entrepreneurs and management teams freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.