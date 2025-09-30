AEG and Tractor Beverage Company Take Center Stage With First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Bringing Certified Organic Craft Haymaker Tonics to Live Music Venues Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, and Tractor Beverage Company (Tractor), the farmer-founded and employee-owned maker of Certified Organic craft beverages, have launched a first-of-its-kind partnership bringing low-sugarbeverage options to music fans at live events. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Tractor an official partner with exclusive rights across key beverage categories at music venues owned and operated by AEG Presents nationwide. This marks Tractor’s first major music venue partnership, expanding its reach into live entertainment to elevate the fan experience at scale.

Founded by an organic farmer and led by a CEO with a maverick spirit, Tractor has always chosen to do business as unusual—putting purpose before convention and charting its own course in the beverage world. From its start in foodservice to partnerships that now span the country, Tractor is making organic beverages more accessible to all. It stands for a new generation of brands rooted in the belief that a better food system begins with the soil—and with the soul of the people who tend it.

The partnership officially kicks off with the debut of Tractor’s newest offering, Haymaker – a certified-organic sparkling farmer’s tonic revival of a folk recipe made with apple cider vinegar, ginger, and citrus. Music fans will be among the first to experience Haymaker exclusively at AEG Presents venues in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York, before it launches nationwide in January. Venues will also feature handcrafted Haymaker cocktails giving guests the choice between a zero-proof, low-sugar refreshment and a craft cocktail that delivers bold, bracing, tangy refreshment. AEG will also collaborate with venue concessionaires to curate specialty cocktails, further expanding the ways fans can enjoy the new tonic.

Fans can get their first taste of Haymaker beginning in October at flagship AEG Presents venues including The Shrine Auditorium, The Fonda Theater and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 in New York, and Mission Ballroom and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver and more, with additional AEG Presents venues and cities to follow in 2026.

“This partnership celebrates the deep connection between land, music, and community, bringing our farming roots and spirit to life through the undeniable energy of live entertainment,” said Duke Stump, Chief Brand Officer, Tractor Beverage Company. “Live music has always been about bringing people together around shared passions, and we’re excited to introduce Haymaker to fans in that same spirit. With AEG’s venues as our stage, every sip becomes part of a bigger moment – one that connects what’s grown in the soil to the joy of experiencing music side by side.”

Haymaker is inspired by a traditional folk tonic once relied on by farmers to power through long days in the field. Tractor’s modern interpretation brings that heritage forward with four energizing flavors: Dragon Berry, Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, and Passion Mango – each with five grams of sugar. Certified organic, shelf-stable, and free from artificial ingredients, Haymaker offers fans a refreshing new option that can be enjoyed on its own or as the foundation for elevated cocktails curated by venue bartenders.

Today’s music fans are increasingly seeking beverage experiences that don’t compromise their values – whether they’re looking for sophisticated non-alcoholic options or handcrafted cocktails made with clean ingredients they trust. This partnership answers that demand by meeting fans where they are – at the show – bringing transparency and bold flavor profiles directly to the venues where they gather to experience the music and live entertainment events they love.

“For our fans, choice matters,” said Holli Branam, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “Tractor brings a values-led approach to flavor that not only mirrors our own commitment to authentic experiences but also meets a clear and growing demand for innovative non-alcoholic options – without sacrificing the craft cocktail experience. This partnership deepens our commitment to a fan-first beverage program across our venues and allows us to deliver something new and memorable to our guests on show night.”

The partnership also fuels Tractor’s longstanding commitment to regenerative agriculture and farmer prosperity, which it supports through initiatives like its Mad Farmer Tour that connects farmers, food leaders, and communities nationwide. Through its commitment to 1% for the Planet and its non-profit arm, the Farmhand Foundation, Tractor supports the hands that feed us—helping farmers secure the future of farming and strengthening the food systems on which we all depend.

Adding to the in-venue experience, the partnership extends to AXS – AEG’s global ticketing platform that connects millions of fans with live entertainment events worldwide. Beginning in 2026, fans using AXS will encounter Tractor at key touchpoints – from event discovery and ticket purchase to sweepstakes, drive-to-retail promotions, and branded content while waiting in virtual queues. This integration ensures Tractor’s story is part of the live event experience well before fans arrive at the venue, creating anticipation and connection that carries through to the show itself and into retail.

“This partnership reflects the strength of our live entertainment portfolio and our alignment with a trusted partner who shares our commitment to the passionate music communities we’ve built,” said Andrew Klein, President AEG Presents Global Partnerships. “Through this partnership, we’re creating new opportunities for Tractor to authentically connect with pop culture while continuing to deliver genuine value to our fans.”

ABOUT TRACTOR

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, serve real impact, and help raise awareness for regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains.

Through the Farmhand Foundation, we help secure the future of farming while connecting growers with financial tools, education, and regenerative supply chains. And with our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Buckeye Country Superfest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About AXS

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS powers access to the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals and global tours. With custom ticketing capabilities, innovative technology and white glove client service, AXS is the ticketing partner of choice for 1,600+ of the most sought-after and recognizable brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’ primary and secondary ticket marketplace and proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology make it the easiest and most reliable destination for buying and managing tickets.