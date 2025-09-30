Joby, ANA Holdings Kickoff Next Phase of Air Taxi Development in Japan with Public Flight Demonstration at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

TOKYO & SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ANA Holdings (ANA HD) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced a successful public flight demonstration of Joby’s air taxi at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The flight, the first of its kind at a world expo, included vertical takeoff, full transition to wingborne flight and vertical landing. It was conducted as part of Joby and ANA HD’s plan to build a national air taxi ecosystem in Japan and kicked off the next phase of the development. Over the course of 13 days, Joby plans to conduct over 20 flights.

“Japan has led the world in transforming ground transportation with its world-class automotive industry and iconic bullet trains. Now, Japan is poised to lead the world again, this time in the air.” JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Share

“Japan has led the world in transforming ground transportation with its world-class automotive industry and iconic bullet trains. Now, Japan is poised to lead the world again, this time in the air,” said JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby. “With these flights and our world-class partners, we’re now positioned to lean in on the important work of engaging communities, collaborating with regulators and bringing on more partners to make our dream a reality.”

“Joby’s air taxi demonstration flight at the Expo represents a significant step toward bringing our air taxi service to life in Japan," said Koji Shibata, President and CEO of ANA HD. “With the support of national and local government officials, as well as private-sector partners helping us build this future together, we are committed to creating a safe, next-generation aerial ecosystem.”

Joby’s aircraft, flying an iconic ANA livery, showcased its quiet, all-electric flight technology for Expo 2025 attendees, which is estimated to attract up to 200,000 visitors per day. The flights marked a key step in gaining public acceptance of air taxis and provided valuable data on airspace integration, which will be used in collaboration with the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) for development of regulatory pathways for advanced air mobility in the region.

Joby and ANA HD are progressing toward development of a national air taxi ecosystem in Japan, with plans for a phased rollout beginning in Tokyo. This development will include a network of vertiports, pilot training programs and aircraft maintenance support. The companies are actively engaged with partners across real estate, manufacturing and local governments. These flight demonstrations advance those efforts and lay the groundwork for the next phase of deployment. Joby has strong connections to Japan, with Toyota as a key investor, and it conducted a flight at Mount Fuji in 2024.

Joby’s aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph (320 km/h). It offers a fast, clean, and convenient alternative to ground transportation, dramatically reducing travel times, such as cutting hourlong car rides to minutes and alleviating urban congestion, while also reducing noise and air pollution in communities.

About ANA HOLDINGS

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 12 consecutive years. In 2025, ANA was honored with FlightGlobal’s Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific Award for its visionary leadership and strategic growth.

ANA is also a four-time recipient of the ATW Airline of the Year award, recognized for excellence in aviation.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for eight consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for nine consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements ​​

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft; plans to conduct additional flights at EXPO 2025; plans for, and potential benefits of, our strategic partnerships including our partnership with ANA HD; and our current expectations relating to our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, capital needs and growth of our operations, including the expected benefits of our vertically-integrated business model. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; complexities related to obtaining certification and operating in foreign markets; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025 and August 7, 2025, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.