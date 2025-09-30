CyberArk Is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. CyberArk was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“CyberArk’s participation in the Microsoft Security Store is a powerful step forward that helps organizations more easily find and use our unified, trusted identity security solutions,” said Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberArk. “The Security Store’s guided deployment and verified integrations minimize friction and accelerate time to value for organizations adopting our solutions. This collaboration highlights CyberArk’s commitment to innovation and to protecting both people and machines across every IT environment.”

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity,” said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace. “By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

CyberArk is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, CyberArk is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, CyberArk is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

