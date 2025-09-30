-

aShareX, the Only Fractional Investment Auction Platform, and TheCarCrowd, a UK Collectible Car Company, Partner to Democratize Classic Car Investing With Ferrari Offering

--Opportunity to own a piece of The Ferrari 328 GTS --

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--aShareX, a U.S.-based fractional investment platform, and TheCarCrowd, the UK’s leading collectible car investment company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to democratize access to collectible car ownership through fractional investing. The collaboration marks the first cross-border offering of its kind between two leaders in the alternative investment space. The Ferrari 328 GTS, a modern classic in concours condition, will be available to investors in October, with fractional shares starting at just $2,500.

“aShareX was built to offer everyday investors access to trophy assets typically reserved for ultra-high net worth people,” said Alan Snyder, Founder of aShareX. “By offering fractional shares in iconic assets like the Ferrari 328 GTS, we’re changing how people think about investing and ownership.”

David Spickett, CEO of TheCarCrowd, added, “We’re obsessed with finding the best cars that deliver real returns. Teaming up with aShareX means collectors and investors from both sides of the Atlantic can now buy into some of the most iconic cars ever made.”

Highlights of the Offering:

  • High-quality assets for all: aShareX’s cutting-edge platform meets TheCarCrowd’s expert curation to unlock access to high-performance, high-emotion assets with appreciation potential.
  • Smart arbitrage strategy: By tapping into price differences between the UK and the U.S., investors can potentially capitalize on built-in value gaps.
  • Data-backed performance: Classic cars have seen substantial appreciation over the past decade, outpacing many traditional and collectible assets.
  • Low minimums, high potential: Investors can invest fractionally starting at $2,500, for partial ownership of a Ferrari without maintenance, insurance or garage space bills.

This initiative represents a broader push by both companies to bring passion-led investing to the mainstream. By combining aShareX’s robust platform with TheCarCrowd’s expert curation, the partnership allows individuals to invest in high-potential assets.

Following this launch, aShareX and TheCarCrowd plan to expand offerings to include additional blue-chip collectible vehicles and other passion assets, building a transatlantic pipeline of opportunity for modern investors.

About aShareX

aShareX is an innovative auction exchange dedicated to democratizing ownership of high-value assets by facilitating fractional ownership and trading of artwork, collectibles, gems, automobiles and more. aShareX powers fractional auctions for auction houses, galleries and private collectors. With a commitment to making alternative assets accessible to a wider audience, aShareX allows investors to participate in the market with ease, lower costs of ownership, and investor-controlled liquidity. For more information, visit www.aShareX.com.

About TheCarCrowd

TheCarCrowd is a UK-based Collectible Car Manager dedicated to unlocking access to collectible cars for individuals and corporates across the globe. Providing members and partners an opportunity to unlock potential returns from modern classic cars, democratizing a way for people to own and benefit from the assets they are passionate about. TheCarCrowd Limited is registered in England and Wales, company number 12286089, and is a Sharia Compliance Certified business. For more information, visit www.TheCarCrowd.uk.

