RGP Launches rIQ, Proprietary AI Accelerator Built on ServiceNow

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RGP® (Nasdaq: RGP), a global professional services firm, today announced the launch of rIQ™, a proprietary AI accelerator that powers generative AI with the data and logic needed to deliver faster, more accurate service solutions.

rIQ is an intelligent framework built on ServiceNow and designed to complement ServiceNow’s out-of-the-box GenAI capabilities. The platform blends AI with human expertise to help organizations reduce costs, cut inefficiencies, accelerate decisions, and resolve issues faster.

“We built rIQ on ServiceNow to help organizations tap into the full potential of GenAI to digitize and automate workflows,” said Rory Fitzpatrick, global head of RGP’s ServiceNow practice. “rIQ enables our customers to bring any GenAI model and any data into a flexible architecture that they can scale and adapt to their needs. This platform enables organizations to spend more time creating value instead of fixing AI models, dealing with unstructured data, and addressing duplicate work.”

rIQ enables seamless integration with existing large language models (LLMs) while maintaining enterprise-security and compliance through ServiceNow’s GenAI controller and is fully compatible with ServiceNow’s Now Assist. The platform’s flexible architecture allows easy integration through pre-built connectors for 30+ enterprise systems, low-code workflow design, and customizable controls that adapt to sector-specific needs.

Key features of rIQ include:

Decision fatigue reduction – rIQ boosts issue resolution speed, employee efficiency, and customer satisfaction by eliminating misrouted requests and cutting duplicate work.

– rIQ boosts issue resolution speed, employee efficiency, and customer satisfaction by eliminating misrouted requests and cutting duplicate work. Unstructured data mastery – The platform transforms emails, PDFs, scans, calls and recordings into organized workflows that automatically route cases without manual triage.

– The platform transforms emails, PDFs, scans, calls and recordings into organized workflows that automatically route cases without manual triage. Intelligent escalation management – rIQ reduces triage by auto-routing requests to the right teams and auto-generating responses that align with compliance and industry-specific regulations.

– rIQ reduces triage by auto-routing requests to the right teams and auto-generating responses that align with compliance and industry-specific regulations. Continuous GenAI learning – The framework constantly refines itself using real-world feedback from agents, supervisors, and customers.

RGP’s award-winning ServiceNow practice brings proven frameworks and specialized talent to help organizations optimize processes in ServiceNow, including HR, IT, customer service, and finance. The team was recognized during the AI Demo at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025 and at the inaugural Singapore ServiceNow Hackathon in 2024.

“We have two decades of experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem, with unmatched expertise across ServiceNow workflows, products, and key business functions,” said Fitzpatrick. “rIQ advances this demonstrated expertise in helping businesses drive high-impact transformation by making the most out of ServiceNow with the speed and flexibility they need.”

ABOUT RGP

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP) is an award-winning global professional services firm with three decades of experience helping the world’s top organizations navigate change and seize opportunity. With three integrated offerings—On-Demand Talent, Consulting, and Outsourced Services—we provide CFOs and C-suite leaders with the flexibility to solve today’s most pressing challenges on their terms, uniting strategy, execution, and talent across digital transformation, data, cloud, and global scale. Our people-first approach continues to drive innovation across industries worldwide.

Based in Dallas, Texas, with offices worldwide, we annually engage with over 1,600 clients around the world from 41 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. As of May 2025, RGP is proud to have served 88 percent of the Fortune 100 and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report (2024–2025 Best Companies to Work For) and Forbes (America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2025, America’s Best Midsize Employers 2025, World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2025).

RGP is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)